Bobrovsky Gets Milestone Win, Panthers Beat Blue Jackets

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers continued to win their way into the NHL Trade Deadline, winning their fifth straight on Thursday with a 3-0 defeat of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Florida has won 10 of its past 12 games and took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division over idle Toronto.

Sergei Bobrovsky won his fourth straight start and fifth in six games. He also got his 423rd win which tied him with Tony Esposito for 10th in NHL history.

Bobrovsky won 213 of those games while with Columbus, a team his is now 12-2-1 against.

He made 16 saves in the win.

Bobrovsky now has shutouts in two of his past three starts, and 10 in the past two seasons.

“It is a blessing to play in this League and to have the life I have,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I enjoy every moment I get to put the gear on and get to go out and play, whether it is practice or a game. I have fun with the guys, work for them, and try to be there when they need me. Again, it’s a privilege to be part of this team.”

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the first on a power-play goal from Sam Reinhart, with Mackie Samoskevich also scoring with the man-advantage in the second.

Bobrovsky did the rest.

Sasha Barkov and Reinhart each scored a goal and had a pair of assists.

The Panthers have already made a number of trades before the deadline which comes Friday at 3 p.m.

NOTES: BLUE JACKETS @ PANTHERS

Reinhart has 153 goals with the Panthers, passing Pavel Bure (152) for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time goals list. Barkov (282) leads; Scott Mellanby (157) is in fourth. Reinhart also had his fourth season with double-digit power-play goals — passing Olli Jokinen (three) for most in Panthers history.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Blue Jackets 0 (5:58 1st PP): Sam Reinhart gets a pass from Sasha Barkov in the slot, settles it down and one-times a shot past Elvis Merzlikins .

gets a pass from in the slot, settles it down and one-times a shot past . Panthers 2, Blue Jackets 0 (6:34 2nd PP): Mackie Samoskevich was on the left post when Barkov’s bomb of a shot came off Merzlikins’ pads and right to him. Top shelf for the win.

was on the left post when Barkov’s bomb of a shot came off Merzlikins’ pads and right to him. Top shelf for the win. Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 0(17:48 3rd EN): Barkov sends a shot from long range into the empty net to end it.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sergei Bobrovsky , Florida

, Florida 2. Sasha Barkov , Florida

, Florida 3. Sam Reinhart, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 64