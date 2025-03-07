Florida Panthers
Bobrovsky Gets Milestone Win, Panthers Beat Blue Jackets
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers continued to win their way into the NHL Trade Deadline, winning their fifth straight on Thursday with a 3-0 defeat of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Florida has won 10 of its past 12 games and took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division over idle Toronto.
Sergei Bobrovsky won his fourth straight start and fifth in six games. He also got his 423rd win which tied him with Tony Esposito for 10th in NHL history.
Bobrovsky won 213 of those games while with Columbus, a team his is now 12-2-1 against.
He made 16 saves in the win.
Bobrovsky now has shutouts in two of his past three starts, and 10 in the past two seasons.
“It is a blessing to play in this League and to have the life I have,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I enjoy every moment I get to put the gear on and get to go out and play, whether it is practice or a game. I have fun with the guys, work for them, and try to be there when they need me. Again, it’s a privilege to be part of this team.”
Florida took a 1-0 lead in the first on a power-play goal from Sam Reinhart, with Mackie Samoskevich also scoring with the man-advantage in the second.
Bobrovsky did the rest.
Sasha Barkov and Reinhart each scored a goal and had a pair of assists.
The Panthers have already made a number of trades before the deadline which comes Friday at 3 p.m.
NOTES: BLUE JACKETS @ PANTHERS
- Reinhart has 153 goals with the Panthers, passing Pavel Bure (152) for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time goals list. Barkov (282) leads; Scott Mellanby (157) is in fourth. Reinhart also had his fourth season with double-digit power-play goals — passing Olli Jokinen (three) for most in Panthers history.
- Aaron Ekblad has a five-game assist streak going; the last Florida defenseman with a six-game assist streak was Brandon Montour in 2022-23.
HOW THEY SCORED
- Panthers 1, Blue Jackets 0 (5:58 1st PP): Sam Reinhart gets a pass from Sasha Barkov in the slot, settles it down and one-times a shot past Elvis Merzlikins.
- Panthers 2, Blue Jackets 0 (6:34 2nd PP): Mackie Samoskevich was on the left post when Barkov’s bomb of a shot came off Merzlikins’ pads and right to him. Top shelf for the win.
- Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 0(17:48 3rd EN): Barkov sends a shot from long range into the empty net to end it.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME
- 1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
- 2. Sasha Barkov, Florida
- 3. Sam Reinhart, Florida
ON DECK: GAME No. 64
BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Panthers Won 3-0
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Buffalo: Sabres 5, Panthers 2 (Oct. 12); Panthers 5, Sabres 2 (Oct. 28). At Florida: Saturday; April 12.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 58-46-8, 4 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
George, I read on the Athletic that Florida is, somehow, one of the teams in on the possible Rantanan trade, along with Dallas and tge Rangers how is that possible?
Cats still have space left with Tkachuck on LTIR. They also have a 2028 first round pick to give if they want. Not sure how much space they need for a 9.25 annual contract. They would only be responsible for a portion of it so they may be good or they send salary back with players. Rantanen won’t sign an extension with Carolina before the deadline so that’s why he is on the block for the right price. Not sure how much the Cats would give up for a rental unless they think he would sign long term. Would impact… Read more »