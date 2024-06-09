Game 1, Stanley Cup: Bobrovsky Carries Panthers Over Oilers

SUNRISE — The Stanley Cup Final opened in South Florida for the first time on Saturday night when the Florida Panthers played host to the Edmonton Oilers.

Well, the Panthers did not play gracious hosts.

At least Sergei Bobrovsky did not.

Florida’s goalie turned in an all-world performance Saturday night, making 33 saves in the Panthers 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This is Florida’s third trip to the Final — and Saturday’s win was just its second win in 10 games.

The Panthers have never held a series lead in the Final before now.

Game 2 is Monday night in Sunrise.

Florida was outplayed for much of the game, with Edmonton playing an aggressive game from the start.

Bobrovsky has not had to carry the Panthers in this postseason — but did on Saturday.

Florida had a distinct disadvantage in shots as Bobrovsky had to stand on his head — but since he did that, the Panthers were able to be opportunistic.

Carter Verhaeghe got the initial goal, giving Florida a 1-0 lead 3:59 in.

Sasha Barkov got the Panthers rolling through the zone, playing a little give-and-go with Sam Reinhart — who fed Verhaeghe crashing the net.

The score stayed that way until Sam Bennett retrieved his own dump-in against the backboards and found Evan Rodrigues in the slot.

After that, it was ALL Bobrovsky.

Eetu Luostarinen got the empty net with 4.4 seconds left.

GOALS OF GAME 1

Panthers 1, Oilers 0 (3:59, 1st): Sasha Barkov brings the Panthers up on the rush, dishing it to Sam Reinhart who gave it back. Barkov sliced one across the ice to Carter Verhaeghe who beat Stuart Skinner for the initial lead.

brings the Panthers up on the rush, dishing it to who gave it back. Barkov sliced one across the ice to who beat for the initial lead. Panthers 2, Oilers 0 (2:16, 2nd): Moments after Florida killed its second penalty of the night, Sam Bennett pulled off the ol’ dump-and-chase, retrieving the puck along the back boards and feeding Evan Rodrigues in the slot.

Moments after Florida killed its second penalty of the night, pulled off the ol’ dump-and-chase, retrieving the puck along the back boards and feeding in the slot. Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (19:55, 3rd EN): Eetu Luostarinen ices it for the Panthers.

GR’S 3 STARS OF GAME 1

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

2. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida

3. Evan Rodrigues, Florida

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 2