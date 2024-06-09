2024 Stanley Cup Final
Game 1, Stanley Cup: Bobrovsky Carries Panthers Over Oilers
SUNRISE — The Stanley Cup Final opened in South Florida for the first time on Saturday night when the Florida Panthers played host to the Edmonton Oilers.
Well, the Panthers did not play gracious hosts.
At least Sergei Bobrovsky did not.
Florida’s goalie turned in an all-world performance Saturday night, making 33 saves in the Panthers 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
This is Florida’s third trip to the Final — and Saturday’s win was just its second win in 10 games.
The Panthers have never held a series lead in the Final before now.
Game 2 is Monday night in Sunrise.
Florida was outplayed for much of the game, with Edmonton playing an aggressive game from the start.
Bobrovsky has not had to carry the Panthers in this postseason — but did on Saturday.
Florida had a distinct disadvantage in shots as Bobrovsky had to stand on his head — but since he did that, the Panthers were able to be opportunistic.
Carter Verhaeghe got the initial goal, giving Florida a 1-0 lead 3:59 in.
Sasha Barkov got the Panthers rolling through the zone, playing a little give-and-go with Sam Reinhart — who fed Verhaeghe crashing the net.
The score stayed that way until Sam Bennett retrieved his own dump-in against the backboards and found Evan Rodrigues in the slot.
After that, it was ALL Bobrovsky.
Eetu Luostarinen got the empty net with 4.4 seconds left.
GOALS OF GAME 1
- Panthers 1, Oilers 0 (3:59, 1st): Sasha Barkov brings the Panthers up on the rush, dishing it to Sam Reinhart who gave it back. Barkov sliced one across the ice to Carter Verhaeghe who beat Stuart Skinner for the initial lead.
- Panthers 2, Oilers 0 (2:16, 2nd): Moments after Florida killed its second penalty of the night, Sam Bennett pulled off the ol’ dump-and-chase, retrieving the puck along the back boards and feeding Evan Rodrigues in the slot.
- Panthers 3, Oilers 0 (19:55, 3rd EN): Eetu Luostarinen ices it for the Panthers.
GR’S 3 STARS OF GAME 1
1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
2. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida
3. Evan Rodrigues, Florida
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 2
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: Edmonton at Florida, Monday; Game 3: Florida at Edmonton, Thursday; Game 4:Florida at Edmonton, Saturday June 15; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday June 18; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*: Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
Panthers with the W. Oilers gave it their best. Panthers out hit them, won more faceoffs, had more takeaways, and fewer giveaways. Time in offensive zones not out yet but wasn’t lopsided.
Not perfect — but a W is a W and the Panthers will learn from this and be better in game 2.
Go Cats.
This was obviously not our best game and Edmonton carried the play for much of the first and second, without BOB We could have been out of the game by the start of the second. The fact we won 3 to 0 while playing, really, not even our “B” game but more like our “C” game, is very impressive.
Any landing you can walk away from…
Just proved we can face adversity and still come out on top. With the Panther’s depth and style of play, if we can reach the third period even close, we can win. With the two goal lead at the halfway point, I was fairly confident. If Bob keeps playing like this, we’ll have a Stanley Cup Parade to attend. Think the last time someone got the Vezina and Conn Smythe in the same year was Giguere in 2003.