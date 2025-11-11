Big Night in Vegas for the Panthers, Beat the Knights Again

The Vegas Golden Knights have the ultimate victory over the Panthers but they certainly have to be sick of seeing them.

Since Vegas beat the Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, Florida has won five of the six games between the two teams.

Monday night, the Panthers did it to the Golden Knights once again.

Led by 30 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky and a fantastic penalty kill, the Panthers ended their road trip with a bang in beating Vegas 3-2.

Jesper Boqvist and Brad Marchand each scored for Florida (8-7-1).

Donovan Sebrango continues his strong play for the Panthers since being claimed off waivers from his hometown Senators.

Not only did Sebrango get his first NHL point in his ninth game on Monday (fifth with the Panthers), but he assisted on Florida’s first two goals.

Vegas, which got a third-period goal from Tomas Hertl, has lost six of its past eight games.

Florida led 1-0 after Boqvist’s point shot got through, but Bobrovsky and the Panthers were seriously tested early in the second when Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola were in the box giving Vegas a 5-on-3 for 1:11.

The Panthers were able to survive, allowing Marchand the chance to give Florida a two-goal lead at 10:54 of the period.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS at GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Marchand has his first five-game goal streak since the 2015-16 season and the third of his career.

Monday marked Bill Zito’s 400th game as Florida’s general manager.

400th game as Florida’s general manager. The Panthers went 2-0 against Vegas this season, the second NHL team they are done playing this regular season. Florida went 0-1-1 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Bobrovsky had shutout the Knights this season until Hertl scored 1:25 into the third — a run of 101:25.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Knights 0 (14:47 1st): Jesper Boqvist fires a point shot that gets through traffic and breaks the ice.

fires a point shot that gets through traffic and breaks the ice. Panthers 2, Knights 0 (10:54 2nd): Brad Marchand cruises into the slot from the half wall, putting a slick backhander past Carl Lindbom to extend his goal streak to five games.

cruises into the slot from the half wall, putting a slick backhander past to extend his goal streak to five games. Panthers 2, Knights 1 (1:25 3rd): Tomas Hertl gets the Knights on the board with his sixth of the season.

gets the Knights on the board with his sixth of the season. Panthers 3, Knights 1 (4:54 3rd PP): Sam Reinhart gets his ninth career goal against Vegas, deflecting a point shot from Seth Jones from down low.

gets his ninth career goal against Vegas, deflecting a point shot from from down low. Panthers 3, Knights 2 (9:06 3rd): Ivan Barbashev rifles one from the right circle that goes off the stick of Reinhart and past Sergei Bobrovsky.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

2. Donovan Sebrango, Panthers

3. Brad Marchand, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 17