Comeback Cats, Again: Panthers Rally from 3 Down, Top Hurricanes

SUNRISE — The Carolina Hurricanes have to be sick of playing the Panthers.

After losing to the Panthers in two of the past three Eastern Conference finals, the Hurricanes appeared to be able to exact at least a little revenge on Friday night.

Up three goals at the midway point of the third, it looked like the Hurricanes were well on their way to a sixth straight win.

Hold on a minute.

The Panthers got a goal from Brad Marchand — then scored two more with Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench before pulling out a 4-3 shootout win at Amerant Bank Arena.

It was the first time in franchise history the Panthers trailed by 3 with 10 minutes left in a game and ended up winning.

Marchand got the first goal, with Sam Bennett making it 3-2 with 2:25 remaining.

Sam Reinhart forced overtime with his goal coming with only 42 ticks on the clock.

Florida spoiled Brandon Bussi’s attempt at winning his 10th straight start. Bussi, claimed by the Hurricanes off waivers from the Panthers in October, made 36 saves but the Panthers scored twice in the four-round shootout for the win.

Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Carolina got a pair of third-period goals from Sebastian Aho, with Jordan Staal giving the Hurricanes — who had won five straight and eight of 10 — a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Panthers play host to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 in their final home game before the Christmas break.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Hurricanes 1, Panthers 0 (11:53 1st): A Shayne Gostisbehere shot goes off the post but the Hurricanes stick with it — and Jordan Staal gets to a loose puck that Sergei Bobrovsky pushed out.

A shot goes off the post but the Hurricanes stick with it — and gets to a loose puck that pushed out. Hurricanes 2, Panthers 0 (1:27 3rd): Sebastian Aho gets his first of the night, this one coming off the rush.

gets his first of the night, this one coming off the rush. Hurricanes 3, Panthers 0 (7:34 3rd PP): Aho gets a sharp bounce after Bobrovsky stopped Andrei Svechnikov and one-times it through.

Aho gets a sharp bounce after Bobrovsky stopped and one-times it through. Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1 (10:16 3rd): Brad Marchand camps out in front of the net and fires home a pass from Sam Bennett to end Brandon Bussi’s shutout bid.

camps out in front of the net and fires home a pass from to end shutout bid. Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2 (17:35 3rd): Bennett scores off a rebound after Evan Rodrigues was stopped on the side of the net.

Bennett scores off a rebound after was stopped on the side of the net. Panthers 3, Hurricanes 3 (19:18 3rd): The Panthers score their third straight goal to help force overtime, Sam Reinhart getting one off a pass from Marchand.

The Panthers score their third straight goal to help force overtime, getting one off a pass from Marchand. Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO): Reinhart and Rodrigues score for the comeback win.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Brad Marchand, Panthers

2. Sam Reinhart, Panthers

3. Sam Bennett, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 35