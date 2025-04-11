Connect with us

Marchand Helps Florida Panthers Run Away from Red Wings

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Panthers wings

SUNRISE — The Detroit Red Wings basically needed a miracle to make it to the playoffs this season, yet got no more help from the Florida Panthers.

With a lineup more befitting their stature as the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Panthers scored three in the second period and beat the Red Wings 4-1.

Florida lost in Detroit with a makeshift lineup on Sunday.

The win was No. 915 for Paul Maurice which puts him in sole possession of third place in NHL history. He had been tied with Barry Trotz.

Down 1-0 after the first period, Florida tied the score on a power-play goal from Evan Rodrigues.

Mackie Samoskevich, the former U-Michigan standout who scored in Detroit on Sunday, wowed with a spin-o-rama goal for a 2-1 lead at 8:46.

Brad Marchand gave the Panthers some breathing room when he scored his first goal with the Panthers, darting to the net and scoring off a leading pass from Gus Forsling with 3:39 left in the period.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in the win for the Panthers, who have won their past two games.

RED WINGS @ PANTHERS

HOW THEY SCORED

  • Red Wings 1, Panthers 0 (6:13 1st): Dylan Larkin ropes around the cage and sends a feed to Alex DeBrincat — who charged the net, slammed on the brakes, and put a quick shot off Sergei Bobrovsky’s pads.
  • Panthers 1, Red Wings 1 (2:58 2nd PP): Evan Rodrigues heads to the net and jams one in from the left post.
  • Panthers 2, Red Wings 1 (8:46 2nd): Mackie Samoskevich pulls in a pass from Gus Forsling in the left circle, spins, and rips a wrister over Cam Talbot’s outstretched glove.
  • Panthers 3, Red Wings 1 (16:21 2nd): Uvis Balinskis brought the puck into the offensive zone and sent a nice pass to Brad Marchand driving the slot for No. 63’s first goal with the Panthers.
  • Panthers 4, Red Wings 1 (14:03 3rd): With his back to the net, Sasha Barkov deflects a point shot from Seth Jones to pretty end it.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

  • 1. Brad Marchand, Florida
  • 2. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida
  • 3. Mackie Samoskevich, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 80
BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

