Marchand Helps Florida Panthers Run Away from Red Wings

SUNRISE — The Detroit Red Wings basically needed a miracle to make it to the playoffs this season, yet got no more help from the Florida Panthers.

With a lineup more befitting their stature as the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Panthers scored three in the second period and beat the Red Wings 4-1.

Florida lost in Detroit with a makeshift lineup on Sunday.

The win was No. 915 for Paul Maurice which puts him in sole possession of third place in NHL history. He had been tied with Barry Trotz.

Down 1-0 after the first period, Florida tied the score on a power-play goal from Evan Rodrigues.

Mackie Samoskevich, the former U-Michigan standout who scored in Detroit on Sunday, wowed with a spin-o-rama goal for a 2-1 lead at 8:46.

Brad Marchand gave the Panthers some breathing room when he scored his first goal with the Panthers, darting to the net and scoring off a leading pass from Gus Forsling with 3:39 left in the period.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in the win for the Panthers, who have won their past two games.

RED WINGS @ PANTHERS

Maurice is 54 wins behind Joel Quenneville for second on the NHL all-time list.

for second on the NHL all-time list. Rodrigues had gone 17 games without a goal; Marchand nine (seven with the Panthers).

HOW THEY SCORED

Red Wings 1, Panthers 0 (6:13 1st): Dylan Larkin ropes around the cage and sends a feed to Alex DeBrincat — who charged the net, slammed on the brakes, and put a quick shot off Sergei Bobrovsky’s pads.

ropes around the cage and sends a feed to — who charged the net, slammed on the brakes, and put a quick shot off pads. Panthers 1, Red Wings 1 (2:58 2nd PP): Evan Rodrigues heads to the net and jams one in from the left post.

heads to the net and jams one in from the left post. Panthers 2, Red Wings 1 (8:46 2nd): Mackie Samoskevich pulls in a pass from Gus Forsling in the left circle, spins, and rips a wrister over Cam Talbot’s outstretched glove.

pulls in a pass from in the left circle, spins, and rips a wrister over outstretched glove. Panthers 3, Red Wings 1 (16:21 2nd): Uvis Balinskis brought the puck into the offensive zone and sent a nice pass to Brad Marchand driving the slot for No. 63’s first goal with the Panthers.

brought the puck into the offensive zone and sent a nice pass to driving the slot for No. 63’s first goal with the Panthers. Panthers 4, Red Wings 1 (14:03 3rd): With his back to the net, Sasha Barkov deflects a point shot from Seth Jones to pretty end it.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Brad Marchand , Florida

, Florida 2. Sergei Bobrovsky , Florida

, Florida 3. Mackie Samoskevich, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 80

BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards , @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky: