Heading Out in Style: Panthers End Homestand, Beat Islanders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Panthers islanders

SUNRISE — After playing in a wild one the day before, things settled down Sunday between the Panthers and Islanders.

Florida scored the first two goals and tacked on a couple more in the third for a 4-1 win.

The Panthers closed out the final game of their longest homestand of the season, going 2-3-1 in the process.

The Islanders had won three straight.

Uvis Balinskis got the Panthers going with a point shot in the first, with Carter Verhaeghe getting his fourth in three games for a 2-0 lead in the second.

Seth Jones and Sam Reinhart scored in the third.

Daniil Tarasov turned in another strong game for the Panthers, stopping 20 shots.

GOALS OF THE GAME

  • Panthers 1, Islanders 0 (12:14 1st): Uvis Balinskis gets a pass out of the corner from Mackie Samoskevich and sends a shot from the point into traffic — and it finds paydirt for his first goal of the season.
  • Panthers 2, Islanders 0 (7:05 2nd): Jeff Petry pokes away the puck from New York’s Max Shabanov in the slot and Carter Verhaeghe one-times it for his fourth goal in the past three games.
  • Panthers 2, Islanders 1 (9:03 2nd): Mathew Barzal shovels a backhander toward the net and it dings in off of the leg of Gus Forsling and under Daniil Tarasov’s leg.
  • Panthers 3, Islanders 1 (13:57 3rd 4/4): Anton Lundell gets the puck deep in the zone but flies up the ice and creates a rush, sending a pass to the charging Seth Jones who zips it over the outstretched glove of David Rittich.
  • Panthers 4, Islanders 1 (17:06 3rd EN): Sam Reinhart ends this one with an empty net goals.

FHN’S 3 STARS

  • 1. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers
  • 2. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers
  • 3. Sam Reinhart, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 29
FLORIDA PANTHERS at UTAH MAMMOTH

