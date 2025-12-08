Florida Panthers
Heading Out in Style: Panthers End Homestand, Beat Islanders
SUNRISE — After playing in a wild one the day before, things settled down Sunday between the Panthers and Islanders.
Florida scored the first two goals and tacked on a couple more in the third for a 4-1 win.
The Panthers closed out the final game of their longest homestand of the season, going 2-3-1 in the process.
The Islanders had won three straight.
Uvis Balinskis got the Panthers going with a point shot in the first, with Carter Verhaeghe getting his fourth in three games for a 2-0 lead in the second.
Seth Jones and Sam Reinhart scored in the third.
Daniil Tarasov turned in another strong game for the Panthers, stopping 20 shots.
GOALS OF THE GAME
- Panthers 1, Islanders 0 (12:14 1st): Uvis Balinskis gets a pass out of the corner from Mackie Samoskevich and sends a shot from the point into traffic — and it finds paydirt for his first goal of the season.
- Panthers 2, Islanders 0 (7:05 2nd): Jeff Petry pokes away the puck from New York’s Max Shabanov in the slot and Carter Verhaeghe one-times it for his fourth goal in the past three games.
- Panthers 2, Islanders 1 (9:03 2nd): Mathew Barzal shovels a backhander toward the net and it dings in off of the leg of Gus Forsling and under Daniil Tarasov’s leg.
- Panthers 3, Islanders 1 (13:57 3rd 4/4): Anton Lundell gets the puck deep in the zone but flies up the ice and creates a rush, sending a pass to the charging Seth Jones who zips it over the outstretched glove of David Rittich.
- Panthers 4, Islanders 1 (17:06 3rd EN): Sam Reinhart ends this one with an empty net goals.
FHN’S 3 STARS
- 1. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers
- 2. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers
- 3. Sam Reinhart, Panthers
ON DECK: GAME No. 29
FLORIDA PANTHERS at UTAH MAMMOTH
- When: Wednesday, 9 p.m.
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Utah: Wednesday. At Florida: Friday.
- Last Season: Florida Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series vs. Coyotes/Utah: Florida leads 23-20-0, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 (ESPN)
