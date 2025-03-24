Florida Panthers Start Slow, Rally to Beat Penguins in Shootout

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had another rough first period Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They would eventually figure it out.

Sasha Barkov ended up scoring the lone goal in the shootout as the Panthers rallied for a 4-3 win.

Florida was outshot 16-4 in the first, with the Penguins holding a 29-13 shot advantage.

Pittsburgh also had a 2-1 lead.

Florida opened the scoring on a Sam Reinhart snipe — only Bryan Rust scored twice to close the period.

Pittsburgh made it 3-1 on Evgeni Malkin’s power-play goal in the second, but Reinhart got a power-play goal of his own to pull Florida within 1.

Anton Lundell tied it in the third.

NOTES: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS

The Panthers have a six-game home winning streak after rallying to win on Sunday.

Florida leads the NHL with 31 wins when scoring first this season.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Penguins 0 (11:25 1st): Sam Reinhart flies to a loose puck in the left circle and rips a shot over the glove of Tristan Jarry .

flies to a loose puck in the left circle and rips a shot over the glove of . Penguins 1, Panthers 1 (14:26 1st PP): Bryan Rust gets a sharp pass from Erik Karlsson in the right circle, weaves his way to the front of the net and backhands a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky .

gets a sharp pass from in the right circle, weaves his way to the front of the net and backhands a shot past . Penguins 2, Panthers 1 (19:26 1st): Sidney Crosby picks off the puck near the blue line, finds a streaking Rust who gets a stick on the pass and pops it through. Pittsburgh is outshooting Florida 16-4 at the time.

picks off the puck near the blue line, finds a streaking Rust who gets a stick on the pass and pops it through. Pittsburgh is outshooting Florida 16-4 at the time. Penguins 3, Panthers 1 (6:51 2nd PP): Rust gets a piece of his third goal, sending a pass from the goal line to a waiting Evgeni Malkin who one-times it past Bobrovsky.

Rust gets a piece of his third goal, sending a pass from the goal line to a waiting who one-times it past Bobrovsky. Penguins 3, Panthers 2 (9:25 2nd PP): Reinhart does it again, this time splitting Pittsburgh defenders on his way to the net where he pulls up and fires one in off Jarry. Bobrovsky gets the secondary assist.

Reinhart does it again, this time splitting Pittsburgh defenders on his way to the net where he pulls up and fires one in off Jarry. Bobrovsky gets the secondary assist. Panthers 3, Penguins 3 (14:29 3rd): Anton Lundell ties it with a wobbling one-timer from the right circle off a sharp pass from Eetu Luostarinen .

ties it with a wobbling one-timer from the right circle off a sharp pass from . Panthers 4, Penguins 3 (shootout): Sasha Barkov scores — and no one else does.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Reinhart , Florida

, Florida 2. Bryan Rust , Pittsburgh

, Pittsburgh 3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 73