Lundell Scores Mammoth Goal, Panthers Win in Utah

The Florida Panthers got into yet another track meet of a game Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth.

The Panthers held a two-goal lead early in the second only to see things tied up going into the third.

But what a third it was for the Panthers.

Florida threw 19 shots on goal at Karel Vejmelka with No. 19 coming on Anton Lundell’s redirect in front of the net which gave the Panthers a 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

The Panthers have won three straight and have points in their past four (3-0-1) going into Thursday’s showdown with the Colorado Avalanche.

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe continue to score at a torrid pace; Bennett had two goals and an assist on Wednesday, and Verhaeghe had two points.

The Mammoth stayed in it thanks to fantastic play by Vejmelka as well as two breakaway goals from Dylan Guenther.

Guenther gave Utah a 1-0 lead, but goals by Verhaeghe and Bennett (two) made it 3-1 early in the second before the Mammoth charged back.

Florida killed off a penalty to kick off the third — then went to work.

“We had two days off after back-to-back, so I was worried about coming out a little slow,’’ Paul Maurice said. “I thought it was OK, and I thought we got better. … The third period got the kill at the start, which was very important for us. We were pretty darn good there.”

Utah has lost its past three games.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS at MAMMOTH

Verhaeghe recorded his 79th multi-point game with the Panthers and surpassed Scott Mellanby (78) for sole possession of sixth in franchise history.

The Panthers won the final two games against the Utah franchise in Arizona — and the first three upon relocation last season.

Florida outshot the Mammoth 36-30 in the game — and 19-4 in the third.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Mammoth 1, Panthers 0 (11:23 1st): Dylan Guenther gets his first of the night, charging in on Sergei Bobrovsky off a breakaway.

gets his first of the night, charging in on off a breakaway. Panthers 1, Mammoth 1 (19:17 1st): Aaron Ekblad sends a sharp pass to Carter Verhaeghe crashing the net for his fifth goal in the past four games.

sends a sharp pass to crashing the net for his fifth goal in the past four games. Panthers 2, Mammoth 1 (1:40 2nd): Sam Bennett one-times a pass from Evan Rodrigues off the rush.

one-times a pass from off the rush. Panthers 3, Mammoth 1 (3:24 2nd): Bennett gets No. 2 off a backhanded pass from Verhaeghe down low.

Bennett gets No. 2 off a backhanded pass from Verhaeghe down low. Panthers 3, Mammoth 2 (3:37 2nd) : Guenther does it again, sliding one past Bobrovsky off the rush.

: Guenther does it again, sliding one past Bobrovsky off the rush. Mammoth 3, Panthers 3 (14:37 2nd): Jack McBain scores off a loose puck in front.

scores off a loose puck in front. Panthers 4, Mammoth 3 (19:09 3rd): Anton Lundell scores on a pass from Eetu Luostarinen in front of the net for the game winning goal.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sam Bennett , Panthers

, Panthers 2. Carter Verhaeghe , Panthers

, Panthers 3. Anton Lundell, Panthers

