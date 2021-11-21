Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida is Wild at home

Things got a little hairy for the Florida Panthers in the final minutes of their game Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild but, as they have at every other game in Sunrise this season, things worked out in the end.

Although the Wild scored twice with its net empty, the Panthers scored once into that vacated net and held on for a 5-4 win.

The Panthers are 10-0 at home this season — tied for the second-best home start in NHL history.

If Florida were to beat Philadelphia here on Wednesday, it would tie the all-time record set by the 1963 Blackhawks.

Anyway, check out the latest edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame as special guest David Dwork from Local 10 joins me.

It’s a good time.

Also: Video from Andrew Brunette, Frank Vatrano and Owen Tippett.