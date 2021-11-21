Connect with us

Panthers YouTube

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida is Wild at home

Published

24 mins ago

on

Fhn panthers postgame wild

Things got a little hairy for the Florida Panthers in the final minutes of their game Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild but, as they have at every other game in Sunrise this season, things worked out in the end.

Although the Wild scored twice with its net empty, the Panthers scored once into that vacated net and held on for a 5-4 win.

The Panthers are 10-0 at home this season — tied for the second-best home start in NHL history.

If Florida were to beat Philadelphia here on Wednesday, it would tie the all-time record set by the 1963 Blackhawks.

Get FHN+ today!

Anyway, check out the latest edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame as special guest David Dwork from Local 10 joins me.

It’s a good time.

Also: Video from Andrew Brunette, Frank Vatrano and Owen Tippett.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.