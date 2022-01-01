Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Slow, steady won this race

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got 2022 off to a great start Saturday, beating the undermanned Montreal Canadiens 5-2 to win their third consecutive game coming out of their Covid-lengthened Christmas break.

Florida was a heavy betting favorite to beat the Canadiens on Saturday — and after Sam Bennett scored 32 seconds into the game, it looked like this one could get ugly fast.

But the Canadiens, and former Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault, battled and even had a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Start off 2022 with a bang!

Purchase an annual subscription of FHN+ and enjoy the best Florida Panthers coverage anywhere all year long

Then, the Panthers wore Montreal down and ended up with a very comfortable win.

Florida got two goals from Bennett, a power play marker from Sasha Barkov, and one each from Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment.

The Panthers are now 17-3 at home this season.

And, also, they’re undefeated in the year 2022.

I hope you guys had a very happy and safe New Year’s celebration! I really appreciate the support you guys have been giving me since I arrived here in October.

There is a lot more hockey left for us to enjoy with 2022 underway and I am looking forward to every bit of it.

George is off today, so I’m taking over the FHN Panthers Postgame.

Check it out!