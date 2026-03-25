Hoo Boy: Kraken Rally from 3 Down Late, Panthers Win in SO

SUNRISE — The Seattle Kraken almost pulled one out against the Panthers on Tuesday night.

In the end, the Kraken’s losing streak continues — although it salvaged a point.

Down three goals late in the third, Seattle scored three straight to tie it in the final 5-plus minutes to force overtime.

Only Sergei Bobrovsky shut the door and Vinnie Hinostroza scored in the shootout to give the Panthers an odd 5-4 win.

Florida led 1-0 after the second on a goal by Nolan Foote, then led 3-0 off goals from Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe.

Noah Gregor, fresh up from Charlotte, made it 4-1.

Over, right?

Nope.

Seattle’s Matty Beniers scored to make it a 4-2 game at 14:17 before Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann scored 14 seconds apart to tie it with 3:22 remaining.

Florida ended up throwing four shots at Joey Daccord in overtime yet failed to score.

Bobrovsky went 3-for-3 in the shootout, however, and Hinostroza’s goal was the difference allowing Paul Maurice to enjoy his 2,000th NHL game.

NOTES: KRAKEN at PANTHERS

Adam Larsson became the 10th Swedish defenseman in NHL history to play in 1,000 games and is the third Seattle player to do it joining Jordan Eberle and Mark Giordano . The Panthers saluted him for the milestone during the second period.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Kraken 0 (2:32 2nd): Noah Gregor gets things going up the ice and feeds a streaking Nolan Foote in the slot. He puts the puck on his backhand and shoves it past Joey Daccord .

gets things going up the ice and feeds a streaking in the slot. He puts the puck on his backhand and shoves it past . Panthers 2, Kraken 0 (5:16 3rd): Vinnie Hinostroza fires a shot in that clips Eetu Luostarinen and through.

fires a shot in that clips and through. Panthers 3, Kraken 0 (7:37 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe sends a sharp shot from beyond the goal line that bounces in off Daccord.

sends a sharp shot from beyond the goal line that bounces in off Daccord. Panthers 3, Kraken 1 (8:10 3rd): Ryker Evans throws a shot off the end boards that comes back and hits Sergei Bobrovsky in the skate and through.

throws a shot off the end boards that comes back and hits in the skate and through. Panthers 4, Kraken 1 (12:21 3rd): Gregor was trying to find Foote crashing the net again, only his shot went off the stick of Seattle defender Shane Wright.

Gregor was trying to find Foote crashing the net again, only his shot went off the stick of Seattle defender Panthers 4, Kraken 2 (14:17 3rd): Marty Beniers starts the comeback, driving in on Bobrovsky and beating him on a poke check.

starts the comeback, driving in on Bobrovsky and beating him on a poke check. Panthers 4, Kraken 3 (16:24 3rd): A Dmitry Kulikov turnover leads to a Jordan Eberle breakaway.

A turnover leads to a breakaway. Kraken 4, Panthers 4 (16:38 3rd): Bobby McCann comes down the pipe and beats Bobrovsky five hole.

comes down the pipe and beats Bobrovsky five hole. Panthers 5, Kraken 4 (SO): Bobrovsky stops all three shots with Hinostroza netting the winner.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Noah Gregor, Panthers

2. Vinnie Hinostroza, Panthers

3. Jordan Eberle, Kraken

ON DECK: GAME No. 71

MINNESOTA WILD at FLORIDA PANTHERS