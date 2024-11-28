Homecoming Kings: Panthers Get Right Against Maple Leafs

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers hosted a homecoming game for three of their Stanley Cup champions who now play for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers were not out of revenge against their beloved former mates.

No, Florida’s complete push forward in a 5-1 win was probably more about their current standing — and the fact they were playing the Leafs.

By beating their rival, the Panthers ended a four-game losing streak which also saw the defending Cup champs losing six of seven.

Toronto, meanwhile, had won four straight and seven of its past eight before the Panthers found their game once more.

Before their morning skate Wednesday, the three former Panthers — Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz — all got their Stanley Cup rings from their former Florida teammates.

In the first period Thursday, the Panthers gave them a rude welcome back with a pair of quick goals to take a 2-0 lead.

Once it was 2-0, the Panthers’ game presentation offered their individual and scheduled ‘welcome back’ videos for all three players.

All three were given warm ovations from the crowd and waved back in appreciation.

With Sergei Bobrovsky bringing some serious heat, that 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Sasha Barkov and Mackie Samoskevich was all the Panthers needed.

The Panthers eventually went up 3-0 on a beaut of a shorthanded goal from Sam Reinhart via Barkov before Mitch Marner answered moments later.

Florida is 10-0 this season when leading after two periods.

— The Panthers played without Anton Lundell after he took a puck off the face Monday night.

— Defenseman Nate Schmidt was crosschecked to the face by William Nylander in the third and had to be helped off the ice. Carter Verhaeghe’s power-play goal to make it 4-1 came as a result of the 4-minute power play.

Schmidt did return to the game.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Maple Leafs 0 (4:46 1st PP): Sasha Barkov one-times a nice feed from Aaron Ekblad and beats Stoli the Goalie.

one-times a nice feed from and beats Stoli the Goalie. Panthers 2, Maple Leafs 0 (5:36 1st): Mackie Samoskevich fumbles a pass to Eetu Luostarinen at the goalmouth — but the puck comes right back to him and he picks a corner for his fourth goal of the season.

fumbles a pass to at the goalmouth — but the puck comes right back to him and he picks a corner for his fourth goal of the season. Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 0 (17:04 2nd SH): Barkov forces a turnover in the Toronto zone, goes on a 2-on-1 rush with Ekblad — then leaves a drop pass for Sam Reinhart who tees off on it for his 16th goal of the season.

Barkov forces a turnover in the Toronto zone, goes on a 2-on-1 rush with Ekblad — then leaves a drop pass for who tees off on it for his 16th goal of the season. Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1 (18:31 2nd PP): Mitch Marner plays keepaway after getting the puck in front of Sergei Bobrovsky , eventually roofing it in to get the Leafs going.

plays keepaway after getting the puck in front of , eventually roofing it in to get the Leafs going. Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 1 (14:27 3rd PP): Carter Verhaeghe laced a wrist shot over Stolarz’s shoulder to all but end it for the Panthers.

laced a wrist shot over Stolarz’s shoulder to all but end it for the Panthers. Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 1 (18:32 3rd EN): Sam Bennett gets in on the fun.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sergei Bobrovsky , Florida

, Florida 2. Sasha Barkov , Florida

, Florida 3. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida

ON DECK: GAME 24