Saturday Night Alive: Panthers Get Right Against Capitals

The Florida Panthers wanted to put the stink of Friday night’s blowout loss in Raleigh behind them and a fast and dominant start against the Washington Capitals on Saturday did just that.

Only playing a strong offensive game and actually scoring goals took a minute.

The Panthers eventually got some reward for their strong play getting two late in the second and holding on for a 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Daniil Tarasov got his second straight win — and first since Jan. 4 against the Avalanche — with 23 saves.

Florida absolutely owned the ice in the opening period, outshooting the Capitals 14-4 and holding a shot-attempt advantage of 28-13 yet only led 1-0 off A.J. Greer’s 10th goal of the season.

Washington defenseman Jakob Chychrun, he of the Boca Raton Chychruns, not only tied the score in the second period but gave the Capitals the lead with his second of the night.

Chychrun, a former Jr. Panther whose dad Jeff works on the Florida television broadcast, now has 17 goals this season.

The Panthers did score twice within a span of just over 3 minutes in the second to take a 3-2 lead into the third.

Sam Bennett tied it when he got in behind the defense and corralled a deflected puck off a Carter Verhagehe shot, scoring with a spin past Logan Thompson.

Uvis Balinskis extended his scoring streak to three games with his second goal in as many games for the Florida lead.

Balinskis scored Florida’s lone goal in Friday’s 9-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Florida ended it with a pair of empty net goals.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT CAPITALS

The Panthers came into the night 13-7-1 in games following a loss this season — tied for the third-most wins in that scenario in the league. Only Edmonton (15) and St. Louis (14) have more.

With 17 goals, Chychrun is second among NHL defensemen behind only Zach Werenski (18). He was trying to become the first NHL defenseman with a hat trick since Brandon Montour did so with the Kraken on Oct. 29, 2024.



GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Capitals 0 (13:23 1st): Not long after the Capitals had a goal taken off the board for offside, and on the heels of a big Daniil Tarasov save, A.J. Greer hops on a loose puck in the slot off a Sam Bennett attempt from the doorstep.

Not long after the Capitals had a goal taken off the board for offside, and on the heels of a big save, hops on a loose puck in the slot off a attempt from the doorstep. Capitals 1, Panthers 1 (2:04 2nd): Jakob Chychrun sends a wrist shot from the left circle under the glove of Tarasov.

sends a wrist shot from the left circle under the glove of Tarasov. Capitals 2, Panthers 1 (10:04 2nd): Chychrun gets another one, this one from the point.

Chychrun gets another one, this one from the point. Panthers 2, Capitals 2 (11:40 2nd): Bennett camps out in the slot, picks up a loose puck that a Washington defender blocked off a Carter Verhaeghe shot, spins and scores.

Bennett camps out in the slot, picks up a loose puck that a Washington defender blocked off a shot, spins and scores. Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (15:16 2nd PP): Uvis Balinskis keeps the puck in the zone off a clearing try — then sends a point shot through traffic for his second goal in as many nights.

keeps the puck in the zone off a clearing try — then sends a point shot through traffic for his second goal in as many nights. Panthers 4, Capitals 2 (18:40 3rd EN): Anton Lundell gets a pass from Sam Reinhart and cashes in.

gets a pass from and cashes in. Panthers 5, Capitals 2 (19:27 3rd EN): Verhaeghe gets his.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers

2. Sam Bennett, Panthers

3. Jakob Chychrun, Capitals

