Askarov Backstops Sharks to Streak-Snapping Win Over Pantthers

The San Jose Sharks were playing for the second time in as many nights on Saturday, and after beating one of the top teams in the Western Conference, they had to face the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The young Sharks aced both tests.

A night after beating the Winnipeg Jets, the Sharks pulled a sweet perfecta, getting 37 saves from backup Yaroslav Askarov in a 3-1 win over the Panthers at SAP Center.

The Panthers had won 12 straight against the Sharks which was the NHL’s second-longest active winning streak against a single opponent.

Nashville has won 13 straight against San Jose dating to 2019.

Florida had also won eight straight in San Jose.

Let’s just say the Sharks were due.

Only this was more about Askarov standing on his ear than anything else.

Florida outshot the Sharks 32-8 in the final two periods of the game yet never got closer than when Brad Marchand scored his 10th of the season at 3:34 of the season.

The Panthers trailed 2-0 before Marchand scored.

After Marchand brought the Panthers within a goal, Florida went off.

Only Askarov was up to the challenge.

In the second period, Florida outshot the Sharks 20-3 — yet it remained a 2-1 game going into the third.

It was a season-high shots on goal for Florida in a single period.

Florida kept the heat on in the third period taking a 9-2 shot advantage before Mackie Samoskevich drew a penalty on Celebrini midway through the period.

The Panthers failed to score with the advantage, and went 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Panthers are 1-2 on this four-game road trip which ends Monday in Las Vegas.

San Jose has won five of its past six.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS at SHARKS

Marchand scored his 10th goal of the season matching his career-best for fewest games to hit 10; he also got there in 14 games in 2019.

The 38 shots on goal put up by the Panthers on Saturday was their most of the season.

Daniil Tarasov made 20 saves and is now 0-3-1 in his start with the Panthers.

made 20 saves and is now 0-3-1 in his start with the Panthers. The Panthers won the shot-attempt battle 78-43.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Sharks 1, Panthers 0 (17:25 1st): Will Smith got to a puck behind the net and feeds a streaking Macklin Celebrini in the slot.

got to a puck behind the net and feeds a streaking in the slot. Sharks 2, Panthers 0 (3:06 2nd): Dmitry Orlov lets one fly from the top of the left circle and Adam Gaudette bats it past Daniil Tarasov .

lets one fly from the top of the left circle and bats it past . Sharks 2, Panthers 1 (3:34 2nd): Brad Marchand gets his fifth in four games, sending a shot at Yaroslav Askarov and ending up with a loose puck in front.

gets his fifth in four games, sending a shot at and ending up with a loose puck in front. Sharks 3, Panthers 1 (19:09 3rd EN): Alexander Wennberg ices it for the Sharks.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose

2. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose

3. Brad Marchand, Florida

