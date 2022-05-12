WATCH: Panthers Postgame w/ Barkov, Bruno, Hornqvist, Swaggy, Jovo & Jess

SUNRISE — Big win for the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Huge.

Down 3-0 in the second, Florida rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 in Game 5 at FLA Live Arena and have a chance to close out this series in Game 6 on Friday night.

It’s late and I need to get out of the press box … so.

Enjoy tonight’s videos.

We have Carter Verhaeghe — the hero of the night, again — as well as Sasha Barkov, Patric Hornqvist and Andrew Brunette.

On the FHN Panthers Postgame, Jessica Blaylock and Ed Jovanovski join me to talk a little hockey.

And other stuff, but mostly hockey.

Enjoy.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (FLA leads 3-2)

Game 6: Friday, 7:30

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS

Bally Sports Florida, TBS Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

