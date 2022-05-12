Panthers Playoff GameDay
WATCH: Panthers Postgame w/ Barkov, Bruno, Hornqvist, Swaggy, Jovo & Jess
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
SUNRISE — Big win for the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.
Huge.
Down 3-0 in the second, Florida rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 in Game 5 at FLA Live Arena and have a chance to close out this series in Game 6 on Friday night.
It’s late and I need to get out of the press box … so.
Enjoy tonight’s videos.
We have Carter Verhaeghe — the hero of the night, again — as well as Sasha Barkov, Patric Hornqvist and Andrew Brunette.
On the FHN Panthers Postgame, Jessica Blaylock and Ed Jovanovski join me to talk a little hockey.
And other stuff, but mostly hockey.
Enjoy.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
ROUND 1
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS (FLA leads 3-2)
- Game 6: Friday, 7:30
- Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS
- Regular season series — Florida won 2-1: @Florida 5, Washington 4 OT (Nov. 4); @Washington 4, Panthers 3 (Nov. 26); @Florida 5, Washington 4 (Nov. 30)
- All-time regular season series: Capitals lead 67-44-11, 9 ties
- Playoff history: First meeting
- First-round schedule — Game 1: Washington 4, @Florida 2; Game 2: @Florida 5, Washington 1; Game 3: @Washington 6, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida 3, @Washington 2 (OT); Game 5: @Florida 5, Washington 3; Game 6: Florida at Washington, Friday (Time, National TV TBA); Game 7*: Washington at Florida, Sunday. *If necessary
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+