Big Night for Reinhart, Florida Panthers Rally Past Capitals

SUNRISE — It had been a few months since Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad had scored a goal before he did so in the third period against the Capitals on Monday night.

Good timing.

Ekblad, who had gone 34 games without a goal, scored on a slap shot with 6:48 remaining helping the Panthers beat the Capitals 5-3.

Sam Reinhart had a three-point night, extending his scoring streak to five games with two goals and an assist. His empty net goal sealed the deal for the Panthers in the final minute.

Florida trailed 3-2 after Dylan Strome scored early in the third, only Brad Marchand scored down low to tie it before Ekblad hammered a cross-ice feed from Reinhart.

It was Ekblad’s first goal since the third game of the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made a number of big saves especially when the Capitals had extra skaters on the ice on power plays in the third.

He ended with 23 and moved into eighth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

Ekblad also moved into a tie with Stephen Weiss for fourth on Florida’s all-time scoring list.

The Panthers are back at it Tuesday night against the visiting Canadiens.

NOTES: CAPITALS AT PANTHERS

Alex Ovechkin has 98 points off 46 goals against the Panthers counting both the regular and postseason — most by one player against Florida. He was trying to get to 100 points against the Panthers which would be the fifth franchise he has triple digits against. He will have at least one more chance in Washington later this season.

has 98 points off 46 goals against the Panthers counting both the regular and postseason — most by one player against Florida. He was trying to get to 100 points against the Panthers which would be the fifth franchise he has triple digits against. He will have at least one more chance in Washington later this season. Reinhart is now tied for second place in Panthers history with five straight (2021-26) 20-goal seasons. Sasha Barkov did it 10 straight years from 2015-25. Reinhart does hold the record for most consecutive 20-goal seasons after joining the Panthers.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Capitals 1, Panthers 0 (3:53 1st): A big rebound off a Martin Fehervary shot eludes Niko Mikkola’s stick and heads right to Tom Wilson for the initial lead.

A big rebound off a shot eludes stick and heads right to for the initial lead. Panthers 1, Capitals 1 (4:35 1st): Florida gets that goal right back, Anton Lundell going to the net and redirecting a point offering from Jeff Petry .

Florida gets that goal right back, going to the net and redirecting a point offering from . Panthers 2, Capitals 1 (12:45 1st PP): Sam Reinhart lets one go from the right circle that rides up the shoulder of Logan Thompson .

lets one go from the right circle that rides up the shoulder of . Capitals 2, Panthers 2 (19:17 1st PP): Wilson gets his second of the period, this one from the slot on a pass through traffic from Dylan Strome .

Wilson gets his second of the period, this one from the slot on a pass through traffic from . Capitals 3, Panthers 2 (3:11 3rd 6/5): Sergei Bobrovsky lost his stick and, on a delayed penalty, Strome picked up his third point of the night by ripping a point shot off the shoulder of the Florida goalie.

lost his stick and, on a delayed penalty, Strome picked up his third point of the night by ripping a point shot off the shoulder of the Florida goalie. Panthers 3, Capitals 3 (6:16 3rd): Brad Marchand deflects a shot from Sam Bennett while posting up Logan Thompson then bats in the loose puck a second after a power play ended.

deflects a shot from while posting up then bats in the loose puck a second after a power play ended. Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (13:12 3rd): Aaron Ekblad lets one fly from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Reinhart to give the Panthers the lead back.

lets one fly from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Reinhart to give the Panthers the lead back. Panthers 5, Capitals 3 (19:25 3rd EN): No. 2 of the night for Reinhart and that’s that.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Sam Reinhart, Panthers

2. Aaron Ekblad, Panthers

3. Tom Wilson, Capitals

ON DECK: GAME No. 39

MONTREAL CANADIENS at FLORIDA PANTHERS