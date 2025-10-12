Powered Up: Panthers Get Hot with the Advantage, Roll Senators

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers scored a goal on the power play in each of their first two games this season, but really cashed in against the Senators on Saturday night.

Florida scored three with the man advantage on Saturday and rolled to a 6-2 win over the Senators.

The Panthers are 3-0.

Florida scored twice in the first half of the opening period on goals from Brad Marchand and Evan Rodrigues.

The Panthers made it 3-1 early in the second on a power-play goal from Aaron Ekblad; Anton Lundell made it 4-1 with a power-play goal with 1:32 left in the period.

In the third, Mackie Samoskevich got in on the action, beating Linus Ullmark on a give-and-go from Lundell.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves in his third win of the new season.

Bobrovsky has allowed a total of five goals in his first three starts.

Sam Reinhart also got his first goal of the season, scoring midway through the third to make it 6-1.

SENATORS AT PANTHERS NOTES

The Panthers have won seven straight home games against the Senators dating to March 3, 2022. This is now their fourth-longest home win streak against a single franchise (Penguins 2001-06).

Marchand scored his 84th career game-opening goal and tied Patrick Kane for fourth most among active players.

scored his 84th career game-opening goal and tied for fourth most among active players. Ekblad recorded his 113th primary assist on Rodrigues’ goal and now sits two back of Keith Yandle (115) for the most by a Panthers defenseman.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Senators 0 (6:08 1st): Seth Jones springs Brad Marchand with a long stretch pass, Marchand rolls in on Linus Ullmark and beats the downed goalie with a backhanded shot for his second goal of the young season.

springs with a long stretch pass, Marchand rolls in on and beats the downed goalie with a backhanded shot for his second goal of the young season. Panthers 2, Senators 0 (9:54 1st): Evan Rodrigues rips a wrister from the left circle that Ullmark makes a high glove save on — but as he comes down, the glove hits the ice, the puck comes out, and it rolls between his skates.

rips a wrister from the left circle that Ullmark makes a high glove save on — but as he comes down, the glove hits the ice, the puck comes out, and it rolls between his skates. Panthers 2, Senators 1 (17:33 1st): Sergei Bobrovsky came out of the net to play the puck and before he could get set back in the crease, Shane Pinto gets the puck in front of the net and scores on Ottawa’s fifth shot of the night.

came out of the net to play the puck and before he could get set back in the crease, gets the puck in front of the net and scores on Ottawa’s fifth shot of the night. Panthers 3, Senators 1 (0:35 2nd PP): Aaron Ekblad lights one up from the top of the left circle for Florida’s third power-play goal in as many games.

lights one up from the top of the left circle for Florida’s third power-play goal in as many games. Panthers 4, Senators 1 (18:28 2nd PP): Anton Lundell tips in a point shot from Jeff Petry and the puck slips by Ullmark to give Florida a comfortable lead.

tips in a point shot from and the puck slips by Ullmark to give Florida a comfortable lead. Panthers 5, Senators 1 (5:29 3rd PP): Mackie Samoskevich drives the net and puts it over the glove of Ullmark.

drives the net and puts it over the glove of Ullmark. Panthers 6, Senators 1 (11:14 3rd): Sam Reinhart gets his first of the season, getting to the front of the net and scoring off a nice pass from Gus Forsling .

gets his first of the season, getting to the front of the net and scoring off a nice pass from . Panthers 6, Senators 2 (17:35 3rd): Pinto gets another, sending one off the skate of Ekblad in front.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Anton Lundell, Florida

2. Aaron Ekblad, Florida

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

ON DECK: GAME NO. 4