Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida snap Stars

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Florida Panthers stars

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers made quick work of the Dallas Stars on Friday night, getting four goals in the second period in a 7-1 win at FLA Live Arena.

Sam Bennett had himself a night, scoring Florida’s fifth goal of the game in the second kicking off what would be a natural hat trick as he scored the Panthers’ final three goals of the night.

The Panthers have now won 20 of 23 games on home ice including the past six.

In that six-game home winning streak, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 36-13.

That is not a typo.

Anyway, check it all out on tonight’s edition of the FHN Panthers Postgame!

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS 

  • When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise 
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WQAM 560, SiriusXM
  • Last season: Florida won 7-0-1
  • All-time regular season series: Columbus leads 24-13-4, 0 ties
  • This season: First meeting
