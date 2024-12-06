Panthers Score Late, Overcome Flyers Comeback

The Florida Panthers talked about how hard the Philadelphia Flyers play, how this team never seems to give up during a game.

They experienced that firsthand on Thursday night.

The Flyers roared back from a 3-0 deficit, held a lead late in the third, but a pair of quick goals from the Panthers led to a 7-5 comeback win of their own.

Gus Forsling got a 4-on-4 goal to tie the score at 14:43; Sam Reinhart won it on the power play with 1:59 remaining.

Florida was unable to handle relentless pressure from the Flyers with mistakes on the defensive end being put into the back of the net.

And yet, the Panthers got the win.

Matthew Tkachuk had another big night for the Panthers, assisting on four goals and getting an empty-net goal on a power play that he created in the final seconds.

Tkachuk has three goals and 13 points in a five-game scoring streak and nine points (with eight assists) in the past two games.

The Panthers were in control from the start, leading 3-0 early in the second off goals from Evan Rodrigues, Niko Mikkola, and Sasha Barkov.

Then things got interesting.

Up 3-2, Carter Verhaeghe scored Florida’s second power-play goal and the Panthers had retaken the upper hand.

Yet some sloppy play led to a pair of goals within a span of 23 seconds — with former Florida forward Owen Tippett getting both — to make it 4-4 going into the third.

Philadelphia’s second goal came on a bad pass from Eetu Luostarinen deep in the zone; Tippett’s first goal to make it 4-3 came on a similar turnover by Aaron Ekblad.

Tippett’s game-tying goal was the result of the Panthers being unable to get control of the puck as the hard-charging Flyers were all over it and ended up going on the rush.

The Flyers got the go-ahead goal early in the third on a scramble play at the net, Spencer Knight down on the ice when Garnet Hathaway scored on a puck the Panthers could not clear.

Forsling tied the score with 5:17 remaining, his knuckling point shot somehow getting through.

Florida ended up going 4-for-5 on the power play with Reinhart making it 6-5 late. Tkachuk’s empty net also came on a power play chance.

Philadelphia coach John Tortorella made a quick goalie change, pulling Ivan Fedotov after he gave up two goals in the first period.

Aleksei Kolosov came in to start the second, and gave up a pair of power-play goals to the Panthers in that period.

The Flyers almost got themselves a freebie goal early in the second with Knight on the bench off the delayed penalty that Barkov ultimately scored on to make it 3-0.

Tkachuk went down on the ice to try and get the puck to a teammate in the offensive zone — only no one was there and Tkachuk’s pass whistled the length of the ice dangerously close to the empty net.

Verhaeghe had originally scored on that power play to make it 3-0, but Tortorella was successful in his challenge that Tkachuk interfered with Kolosov at 2:01 of the period.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Flyers 0 (2:36 1st): Evan Rodrigues outruns Tyson Foerster along the wall and shovels a shot past Ivan Fedotov .

outruns along the wall and shovels a shot past . Panthers 2, Flyers 0 (6:57 1st): Matthew Tkachuk feeds Niko Mikkola at the top of the left circle and he one-times it home.

feeds at the top of the left circle and he one-times it home. Panthers 3, Flyers 0 (3:00 2nd PP): Sam Reinhart sends a slick no-look pass from the right circle to a charging Sasha Barkov who goes backhand for the power-play goal.

sends a slick no-look pass from the right circle to a charging who goes backhand for the power-play goal. Panthers 3, Flyers 1 (7:13 2nd PP): Foerster gets one back for the Flyers, scoring on a loose puck at the front of the net.

Foerster gets one back for the Flyers, scoring on a loose puck at the front of the net. Panthers 3, Flyers 2 (9:31 2nd): Nick Seeler picks off an Eetu Luostarinen pass deep in the zone, gets to the slot and beats Spencer Knight .

picks off an pass deep in the zone, gets to the slot and beats . Panthers 4, Flyers 2 (13:35 2nd PP): Carter Verhaeghe grabs a rebound off a Tkachuk shot and the Panthers are 2-for-2 on the power play.

grabs a rebound off a Tkachuk shot and the Panthers are 2-for-2 on the power play. Panthers 4, Flyers 3 (17:41 2nd): Aaron Ekblad turns over the puck deep in the zone and Owen Tippett beats his old pals.

turns over the puck deep in the zone and beats his old pals. Flyers 4, Panthers 4 (18:04 2nd): The Panthers fumble the puck around and Tippett gets loose, firing one from the right side — then scoring his second goal in 23 seconds off his own rebound.

The Panthers fumble the puck around and Tippett gets loose, firing one from the right side — then scoring his second goal in 23 seconds off his own rebound. Flyers 5, Panthers 4 (5:39 3rd): With Knight down on the ice, Garnet Hathaway gets a loose puck past Adam Boqvist to give the Flyers their first lead of the night.

With Knight down on the ice, gets a loose puck past to give the Flyers their first lead of the night. Panthers 5, Flyers 5 (14:43 3rd 4/4): Gus Forsling throws a floater from just inside the blue on a 4-on-4 to tie it up.

throws a floater from just inside the blue on a 4-on-4 to tie it up. Panthers 6, Flyers 5 (18:07 3rd PP): Sam Reinhart hammers a puck that came his way in a scramble from Verhaeghe and drills it for the game-winner.

hammers a puck that came his way in a scramble from Verhaeghe and drills it for the game-winner. Panthers 7, Flyers 5 (19:49 3rd PP EN): Matthew Tkachuk gets his goal after drawing the late penalty in the first place.

GR’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matthew Tkachuk , Florida

, Florida 2. Owen Tippett , Philadelphia

, Philadelphia 3. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida

ON DECK: GAME 28