SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers did not have many winning streaks this season, but after beating the Detroit Red Wings 8-1 on Wednesday, they end it riding a three-game run.

Florida won its final game of the season on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from rookie defenseman Mike Benning as well as Luke Kunin.

Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves for his third straight win.

The Panthers will see their postseason streak of six straight years end, but the way their callups from Charlotte played, there was a lot to like in the final games.

“It was a nice payoff for them,’’ Paul Maurice said. “It was nice for our fans, too. We have had a bit of a tough year here. … It was the way the game is supposed to be played, on our side, anyway.’’

Wednesday, the Panthers were in control from the start, taking a 1-0 lead off a goal from Vinnie Hinostroza before the 5 minute mark and never trailed.

Reinhardt extended his goal streak to four games by scoring midway through the third to give Florida a 7-1 lead. Moments later, he got his second straight two-goal game for a 7-1 lead. Reinhardt has six goals in the past four games.

Luke Kunin scored twice; A.J. Greer also scored. Wilmer Skoog, Marek Alscher, and Matthew Tkachuk having multi-point games.

The Panthers end 40-38-4 with 84 points.

Detroit, which once led the Atlantic Division, ended up losing six of seven to finish the season.

The Red Wings now have the longest playoff drought in the NHL at 10 seasons.

Florida won nine of its final 11 home games.

“There were no nerves on the line, everyone was loose and not thinking,” said Benning, who is one of eight Florida players Maurice said would be returning to Charlotte on Thursday morning. Most will play for the Checkers on Saturday.

“We played to our strengths. And, there was nothing to lose. We just went out there and had fun.”

NOTES: RED WINGS at PANTHERS

Wednesday was a night of firsts for some of Florida’s rookies. Benning got his first (and second) NHL goals. Skoog and Ludvig Jansson both picked up their first NHL points.

both picked up their first NHL points. Detroit goalie John Gibson was pulled after giving up Benning’s first goal; he allowed four goals on 15 shots.

was pulled after giving up Benning’s first goal; he allowed four goals on 15 shots. The Panthers will keep the first-round pick originally committed to the Chicago Blackhawks if it is a top-10 pick. By winning three straight to end the season, the Panthers need some help. And, ironically, a San Jose win in Chicago later Wednesday night would clinch that top-10 pick.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Red Wings 0 (4:47 1st): Wilmer Skoog scoots the puck along the boards to Vinnie Hinstroza who fires one in from beyond the right circle. It is Skoog’s first NHL point and Hinostroza quickly retrieved the puck.

scoots the puck along the boards to who fires one in from beyond the right circle. It is Skoog’s first NHL point and Hinostroza quickly retrieved the puck. Panthers 2, Red Wings 0 (5:37 2nd): Luke Kunin fires one off from his knees and extends the Florida lead.

fires one off from his knees and extends the Florida lead. Panthers 3, Red Wings 0 (8:56 2nd PP): A.J. Greer continues his career season, getting his 17th goal with a wraparound.

continues his career season, getting his 17th goal with a wraparound. Panthers 4, Red Wings 0 (9:39 2nd): Mike Benning gets his first NHL goal in odd fashion after his shot from the high slot goes high off the backboards but the puck comes back and hits John Gibson’s skate with his back to the net and slides in. Skoog gets his second NHL point.

gets his first NHL goal in odd fashion after his shot from the high slot goes high off the backboards but the puck comes back and hits skate with his back to the net and slides in. Skoog gets his second NHL point. Panthers 5, Red Wings 0 (12:51 2nd): How ‘bout another? Benning scores again, this time lifting a shot from the right circle on Florida’s 15th shot of the night.

How ‘bout another? Benning scores again, this time lifting a shot from the right circle on Florida’s 15th shot of the night. Panthers 5, Red Wings 1 (16:12 2nd): Justin Faulk continues his hot hand against the Panthers this season, scoring from the right circle off a pass from Alex DeBrincat .

continues his hot hand against the Panthers this season, scoring from the right circle off a pass from . Panthers 6, Red Wings 1 (8:56 3rd): Cole Schwindt deflects a shot from Marek Alscher .

deflects a shot from . Panthers 7, Red Wings 1 (9:37 3rd): Cole Reinhardt extends his goal streak to four.

extends his goal streak to four. Panthers 8, Red Wings 1 (18:12 3rd): There’s another one for Kunin.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Mike Benning, Panthers

2. Luke Kunin, Panthers

3. Wilmer Skoog, Panthers

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON