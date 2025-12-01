Florida Panthers Add Forward from Charlotte Checkers

The Florida Panthers made a roster move on Monday, bringing up forward Jack Studnicka from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

Studnicka could be in the Florida lineup Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers have been dealing with injuries throughout the season although the only player missing from Monday’s practice was Sam Reinhart.

Studnicka, 26, was a second-round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2017 and was teammates with Brad Marchand for 38 games over the course of four seasons.

He has also played with the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.

Studnicka spent all of last season with the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL team, scoring 16 goals in 72 games for the Ontario Reign.

In eight games with Charlotte this season, Studnicka has a goal with six points in eight games.

Florida signed Studnicka to a one year, two ways deal during the offseason.

ON DECK: GAME No. 24

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS