Florida Panthers Add Snark to Stanley Cup Final Rat Rally Towel

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers are making everyone they have played in the Stanley Cup playoffs thus far are included in a their rally towel giveaway which features a rat at Game 3 of the Cup Final tonight.

Ratisfaction guaranteed, right?

The white towel, which reads ‘Rats Rule,’ has a three easter eggs embedded in it.

At first glance, the artwork looks like your average rat carrying a hockey stick — something you may find in your everyday travels walking down the streets of Fort Lauderdale or just hanging out by the docks as folks in South Florida are known to do.

But, if you look closer, you may notice something else.

How about the logos of the three teams Florida took out en route to its third straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final?

Florida’s first playoff opponent, the Tampa Bay Lightning, are represented with a lightning bolt on the rat’s front haunch.

The Toronto Maple Leafs logo is part of the rat’s ear.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ warning flags are on the nub of the hockey stick.

We do not know if the towels were dipped in oil or not.

Game 3 of the Cup Final is tonight at 8.

The best-of-7 series is tied at 1.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 3

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS