Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers star center Sasha Barkov misses out on NHL All-Star vote

Published

10 mins ago

on

Florida panthers barkov
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov was not selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, losing the ‘Last Men In’ vote to Steven Stamkos of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Sasha Barkov of the Florida Panthers will not be going to the NHL All-Star Game after all.

Barkov, the reigning Selke Trophy winner, lost out in the NHL’s ‘Last Men In’ vote as Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos took the last spot on the Atlantic Division team and will be headed to Las Vegas.

The Panthers, who have won eight of their past nine and ride a nine-game point streak, will be represented by coach Andrew Brunette and forward Jonathan Huberdeau.

Barkov has been to one All-Star Game in his career, representing the Panthers in 2018 at the game held in Tampa.

In 25 games this season, Barkov has 14 goals and 29 points. He missed 14 games with a knee injury and then an upper-body injury.

Barkov has five goals and 11 points in eight games since returning.

2022 NHL All-Star Weekend Roster

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

Get FHN+ today!

Coach Andrew Brunette, FLA (1st)

Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CALGARY FLAMES

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.