Andrew Brunette: ‘Interim’ coach of the Florida Panthers finally an All-Star

Before the Florida Panthers season started, Andrew Brunette and his wife discussed plans for a nice ski vacation during the team’s break for the Winter Olympics.

The team would have a few weeks off and, as an assistant coach, Brunette would have the time to get away for a little bit.

Yeah, about that.

Brunette, as you may have heard, got a big promotion earlier this season.

When close friend and mentor Joel Quenneville stepped down in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal, Florida general manager Bill Zito named Brunette the interim head coach of the Panthers.

Instead of flying out to Vail or somewhere like that, Brunette and his wife will board a plane headed to Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

It’s a work trip.

Brunette, you see, may be the interim coach of the Florida Panthers — but he will also be the head coach of the Atlantic Division team at NHL All-Star Weekend.

As Ferris Bueller once said, “life moves pretty fast.”

“We’re going to Vegas and it should be a lot of fun,” Brunette said Wednesday night.

For the next few days, at least, Brunette will be able to take a few moments to contemplate the past few months.

They have been, to put it simply, a whirlwind.

In a matter of days, Brunette went from being an assistant coach on an up-and-coming team to being thrust into the role as interim head coach of what could be the best squad in the entire National Hockey League.

It was not just the job change which was the biggest challenge to Brunette, but the manner in which it all went down.

Wednesday, he spoke to Florida Hockey Now about his feelings toward having to replace Quenneville — “it was awkward” — and the pressure the new job entails.

And, he talked about that “interim” tag which will follow him to Las Vegas.

According to Zito, it will stick until the end of the season.