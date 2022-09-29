FHN+
Anton Lundell on the Florida Panthers Top Line? Why Not?
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
CORAL SPRINGS — Anton Lundell is a center and a pretty good one at that. Yet when the Florida Panthers opened training camp last week, they had a few instances in which their second-year player was playing some on the wing.
It is something the Panthers continue to look at.
And be intrigued with.
Lundell, who was a rookie of the year candidate until sustaining an injury in March, was back on a top line with Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe during Wednesday’s practice.
”I don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ Barkov said, “but for right now, I am enjoying it.
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+