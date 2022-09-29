Anton Lundell on the Florida Panthers Top Line? Why Not?

CORAL SPRINGS — Anton Lundell is a center and a pretty good one at that. Yet when the Florida Panthers opened training camp last week, they had a few instances in which their second-year player was playing some on the wing.

It is something the Panthers continue to look at.

And be intrigued with.

Lundell, who was a rookie of the year candidate until sustaining an injury in March, was back on a top line with Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe during Wednesday’s practice.

”I don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ Barkov said, “but for right now, I am enjoying it.