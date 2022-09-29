Connect with us

FHN+

Anton Lundell on the Florida Panthers Top Line? Why Not?

Published

6 hours ago

on

panthers lundell
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell is getting a look on the team’s top line aside captain Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe this preseason. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

CORAL SPRINGS — Anton Lundell is a center and a pretty good one at that. Yet when the Florida Panthers opened training camp last week, they had a few instances in which their second-year player was playing some on the wing.

It is something the Panthers continue to look at.

And be intrigued with.

Get FHN+ today!

Lundell, who was a rookie of the year candidate until sustaining an injury in March, was back on a top line with Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe during Wednesday’s practice.

”I don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ Barkov said, “but for right now, I am enjoying it.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.