Healthy Anton Lundell a big piece of Florida Panthers as playoffs near

For Florida Panthers rookie Anton Lundell, the last month had been quite the battle.

He left Florida’s win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 7 with a lower-body injury, one which kept him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

By the time he was cleared from his injury, however, he was kept out of the lineup due to an illness.

When he finally returned, the one-time rookie of the year candidate missed 11 games spanning two separate long road trips in California and eastern Canada.

During those trips, the 20-year-old rookie found himself rehabbing alone back in South Florida.

He could not wait to get back — and the Panthers were waiting for his return.