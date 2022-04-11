Connect with us

Healthy Anton Lundell a big piece of Florida Panthers as playoffs near

6 hours ago

Florida panthers lundell
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Dec. 29 in Sunrise. — AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

For Florida Panthers rookie Anton Lundell, the last month had been quite the battle.

He left Florida’s win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 7 with a lower-body injury, one which kept him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

By the time he was cleared from his injury, however, he was kept out of the lineup due to an illness.

When he finally returned, the one-time rookie of the year candidate missed 11 games spanning two separate long road trips in California and eastern Canada.

During those trips, the 20-year-old rookie found himself rehabbing alone back in South Florida.

He could not wait to get back — and the Panthers were waiting for his return.

