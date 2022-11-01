GameDay No. 10: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Coyotes

The Florida Panthers may be playing in a new building tonight when they take on the Coyotes at the new Mullett Arena, but the Arizona team they face has more than a couple of familiar faces.

Three players in the Arizona lineup all played for the Panthers and one is a former player on the Jr. Panthers from South Florida.

Of course, with all the changes to the team’s roster over the past few years, only a couple of players played those the current Coyotes.

The biggest name, obviously, is center Nick Bjugstad who was traded to the Penguins in 2019. Bjugstad was the 19th overall pick in Dale Tallon’s first draft with the Panthers in 2010.

Lawson Crouse was also a first-round pick of the Panthers, taken 11th overall at the draft held in Sunrise in 2015.

Defenseman Josh Brown was drafted with MacKenzie Weegar in 2013 and spent five seasons with the Panthers’ organization and played in 93 NHL games with Florida.

Shayne Gotisbehere is in his second season with the Coyotes after starting his career with the Flyers. He is a native of South Florida.

Jakub Chychrun, the son of Florida television analyst Jeff, is also from South Florida but the defenseman is injured and will not play against the Panthers.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ARIZONA COYOTES

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Mullett Arena, Tempe

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-300); Puck line (-1.5, -120); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)

Money Line (-300); Puck line (-1.5, -120); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105) Last season: Florida won 2-0



All-time regular season series: Arizona leads 19-16-2, 3 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

38 Rudolfs Balcers // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 6 Colin White

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 70 Patric Hornqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

32 Lucas Carlsson // 18 Marc Staal

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratch: Nick Cousins, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-groin)

PROJECTED ARIZONA COYOTES LINEUP

9 Clayton Keller // 72 Travis Boyd // 67 Lawson Crouse

38 Liam O’Brien // 22 Jack McBain // 36 Christian Fischer

63 Matias Maccelli // 17 Nick Bjugstad // 11 Dylan Guenther

12 Nick Ritchie // 29 Barrett Hayton // 44 Zack Kassian

4 Juuso Valimaki // 90 Janis Moser

14 Shayne Gotisbehere // 3 Josh Brown

2 Patrik Nemeth // 51 Troy Stecher

70 Karel Vejmelka

39 Connor Ingram