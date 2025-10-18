Panthers GameDay at Sabres: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds

The Florida Panthers are in the midst of their first losing streak of the season and this afternoon, play a Buffalo Sabres team which got the 2025-26 campaign going with a three-game slide of their own.

The Panthers have been known to get off to slow starts for these matinee games but after losing their past three, expected Florida to be ready from the jump.

Scoring has been a concern for the Panthers thus far: They have four total goals in these three road losses, and have only scored three goals or more twice in the opening six.

“It’s early on and we’re still learning,” Paul Maurice said Saturday morning from Key Bank Center. “We have some combinations that we have put together that we’ll go back to, that we have liked, and we have some new things that we’re experimenting with.”

NOTES: PANTHERS @ SABRES

With the early start, we’re not doing a Panthers Parlay today. But here are some numbers you may want to take into consideration: Alex Tuch has six points (three goals) in his past six home games against Florida; Alex Lyon has made at least 28 saves in each of his first four starts with Buffalo; Sam Reinhart has 16 points (four goals) in 14 games against his former team.

has six points (three goals) in his past six home games against Florida; has made at least 28 saves in each of his first four starts with Buffalo; has 16 points (four goals) in 14 games against his former team. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers; Lyon takes on his former team.

is back in net for the Panthers; Lyon takes on his former team. How to Watch: The Panthers are back on local TV this afternoon; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are back on local TV this afternoon; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-145) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 7

FLORIDA PANTHERS at BUFFALO SABRES

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Key Bank Center, Buffalo

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+ ; ESPN+

; ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Devils Favored: MoneyLine (-160); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 6.5 (+115/-145)

MoneyLine (-160); Puck Line -1.5 (+140); O/U 6.5 (+115/-145) Last Season: Panthers Won 3-1

This Season — At Buffalo: Saturday; Jan 12. At Florida: Feb 2; Feb. 27.

All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 60-46-8, 4 ties

Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Boston Bruins, 7:30 (ESPN)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-3-0) LINES

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Non Roster: Noah Gregor

PROJECTED BUFFALO SABRES (1-3-0) LINES

6 Zach Benson // 20 Jiri Kulich // 72 Tage Thompson

91 Josh Doan // 71 Ryan McLeod // 89 Alex Tuch

17 Jason Zucker // 19 Peyton Krebs // 22 Jack Quinn

29 Beck Malenstyn // 48 Tyson Kozak // 44 Josh Dunne

4 Bowen Byram // 26 Rasmus Dahlin

25 Owen Power // 21 Conor Timmins

23 Mattias Samuelsson // 78 Jacob Bryson

34 Alex Lyon

92 Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)