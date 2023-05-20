2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
ECF Game 2: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Hurricanes
Both the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes did not have formal morning skates on Saturday as they try to rebound from the marathon which was Game 1.
That game, of course, went close to five overtimes as it took Matthew Tkachuk’s goal with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth OT to give Florida a 3-2 win.
Neither team practiced on Friday and did not skate Saturday.
As far as starting goalies go, Paul Maurice did say on Friday that he was not considering sitting Sergei Bobrovsky after he played 124:44 in the opener.
Frederik Andersen played the same amount of time but Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he would consider going with Antti Raanta in Game 2.
Raanta was working on the ice Saturday morning; Andersen did not.
Maurice said everyone was “all good” meaning no lineup changes are expected for Game 2.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
PANTHERS (WC2) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (MET1)
GAME 2 (Panthers Lead 1-0)
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 95.6 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Hurricanes Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +170); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100). Series: Florida favored -165.
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @Carolina 2; Game 2:Saturday at Carolina, 8 (TNT); Game 3: Monday at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 4: Wednesday, May 24 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Friday, May 26 at Carolina, 8 (TNT); Game 6*:Sunday, May 28 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 8 (TNT). *If Necessary
- Season Series: (Carolina won 2-1): @Florida 3, Carolina 0 (Nov.9);@Carolina 4, Florida 0 (Dec. 30); Carolina 6, @Florida 4 (April 13)
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 71-46-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
- How They Got Here — Carolina: d. New York Islanders in 6; d. New Jersey Devils in 5. Florida: d. Boston Bruins in 7; d. Toronto Maple Leafs in 5.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
34 Alex Lyon
Scratched: Mike Benning, Zac Dalpe, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith, Casey Fitzgerald, Lucas Carlsson, Connor Bunnaman, Grigori Denisenko, Patrick Giles, Mack Guzda, Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted, Santtu Kinnunen, John Ludvig, Mackie Samsoskevich, Calle Sjalin
Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion)
PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES LINEUP
23 Stefan Noesen // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis
48 Jordan Martinook // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 71 Jesper Fast
86 Teuvo Teravainen // 11 Jordan Staal // 88 Martin Necas
18 Jack Drury // 26 Paul Stastny // 21 Derek Stepan
74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns
76 Brady Skjei // 22 Brett Pesce
41 Shayne Gostisbehere // 5 Jalen Chatfield
32 Antti Raanta
31 Frederik Andersen