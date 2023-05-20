Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ECF Game 2: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Hurricanes

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers are expected to return to goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the host Carolina Hurricanes. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire)

Both the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes did not have formal morning skates on Saturday as they try to rebound from the marathon which was Game 1.

That game, of course, went close to five overtimes as it took Matthew Tkachuk’s goal with 12.7 seconds left in the fourth OT to give Florida a 3-2 win.

Neither team practiced on Friday and did not skate Saturday.

As far as starting goalies go, Paul Maurice did say on Friday that he was not considering sitting Sergei Bobrovsky after he played 124:44 in the opener.

Frederik Andersen played the same amount of time but Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he would consider going with Antti Raanta in Game 2.

Raanta was working on the ice Saturday morning; Andersen did not.

Maurice said everyone was “all good” meaning no lineup changes are expected for Game 2.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
PANTHERS (WC2) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (MET1)
GAME 2 (Panthers Lead 1-0)
  • When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 95.6 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • DraftKings odds — Hurricanes Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +170); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100). Series: Florida favored -165.
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @Carolina 2; Game 2:Saturday at Carolina, 8 (TNT); Game 3: Monday at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 4: Wednesday, May 24 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Friday, May 26 at Carolina, 8 (TNT); Game 6*:Sunday, May 28 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Tuesday, May 30 at Carolina, 8 (TNT). *If Necessary
  • Season Series: (Carolina won 2-1): @Florida 3, Carolina 0 (Nov.9);@Carolina 4, Florida 0 (Dec. 30); Carolina 6, @Florida 4 (April 13)
  • All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 71-46-10, 11 ties
  • Postseason History: First Meeting
  • How They Got Here — Carolina: d. New York Islanders in 6; d. New Jersey Devils in 5. Florida: d. Boston Bruins in 7; d. Toronto Maple Leafs in 5.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Scratched: Mike Benning, Zac Dalpe, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith, Casey Fitzgerald, Lucas Carlsson, Connor Bunnaman, Grigori Denisenko, Patrick Giles, Mack Guzda, Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted, Santtu Kinnunen, John Ludvig, Mackie Samsoskevich, Calle Sjalin

Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion)

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES LINEUP

23 Stefan Noesen // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

48 Jordan Martinook // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 71 Jesper Fast

86 Teuvo Teravainen // 11 Jordan Staal // 88 Martin Necas

18 Jack Drury // 26 Paul Stastny // 21 Derek Stepan

74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns

76 Brady Skjei // 22 Brett Pesce

41 Shayne Gostisbehere // 5 Jalen Chatfield

32 Antti Raanta

31 Frederik Andersen

