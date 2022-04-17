Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay 75: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Red Wings
When the Florida Panthers take the ice this afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings have a long list of players they need to keep a close eye on.
Defenseman Gus Forsling is probably a newcomer to that list.
Forsling, now in his second season with the Panthers, is having a career year — and a career month.
On Friday night, Forsling came close to his first NHL hat trick after he scored twice against the Winnipeg Jets.
It was his second multi-goal game in April (he also scored twice in the comeback win over New Jersey) as he comes into Sunday’s game with five goals and seven points in the month.
The five goals match what he scored in 43 games with the Panthers last season.
“It is fun to score and I want to keep doing that, for sure,” Forsling said following Friday’s win.
The Panthers, everyone knows, create a lot of offense from their defensemen and Forsling has been adding into that in a big way this season.
His eight goals rank third on the Panthers among defensemen trailing Aaron Ekblad (15) and Brandon Montour (nine).
— The Panthers return to ESPN on Sunday from Detroit.
Spencer Knight will get the start for the Panthers with Petteri Lindbohm replacing Robert Hagg.
The Red Wings come into the game following a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT DETROIT RED WINGS
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM
- Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-380); Puck line (-1.5, -145); Over/Under 7 (-110/-110)
- 2021 regular season series: Florida won 6-2
- Season Series — Florida leads 2-0: Florida 3, @Detroit 2 (Oct. 29); @Florida 6, Detroit 2(March 5)
- All-time regular season series: Florida leads 31-19-6, 5 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 28 Claude Giroux
17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
98 Maxim Mamin // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist
8 Ben Chiarot // 52 MacKenzie Weegar
42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour
7 Radko Gudas // 40 Petteri Lindbohm
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Joe Thornton, Robert Hagg, Lucas Carlsson
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR), Noel Acciari (UBI), Ryan Lomberg (LBI)
PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS LINEUP
59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 71 Dylan Larkin // 23 Lucas Raymond
15 Jakub Vrana // 24 Pius Suter // 11 Filip Zadina
27 Michael Rasmussen // 90 Joe Veleno // 73 Adam Erne
46 Chase Pearson /// 22 Mitchell Stephens // 89 Sam Gagner
65 Dan DeKeyser // 53 Mo Seider
18 Marc Staal // 17 Filip Hronek
8 Jake Walman // 28 Gustav Lindstrom
39 Alex Nedeljkovic
29 Thomas Greiss
