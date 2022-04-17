GameDay 75: Lineups, Betting Odds for Panthers at Red Wings

When the Florida Panthers take the ice this afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings have a long list of players they need to keep a close eye on.

Defenseman Gus Forsling is probably a newcomer to that list.

Forsling, now in his second season with the Panthers, is having a career year — and a career month.

On Friday night, Forsling came close to his first NHL hat trick after he scored twice against the Winnipeg Jets.

It was his second multi-goal game in April (he also scored twice in the comeback win over New Jersey) as he comes into Sunday’s game with five goals and seven points in the month.

The five goals match what he scored in 43 games with the Panthers last season.

“It is fun to score and I want to keep doing that, for sure,” Forsling said following Friday’s win.

The Panthers, everyone knows, create a lot of offense from their defensemen and Forsling has been adding into that in a big way this season.

His eight goals rank third on the Panthers among defensemen trailing Aaron Ekblad (15) and Brandon Montour (nine).

— The Panthers return to ESPN on Sunday from Detroit.

Spencer Knight will get the start for the Panthers with Petteri Lindbohm replacing Robert Hagg.

The Red Wings come into the game following a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT DETROIT RED WINGS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 28 Claude Giroux

17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

98 Maxim Mamin // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

8 Ben Chiarot // 52 MacKenzie Weegar

42 Gus Forsling // 62 Brandon Montour

7 Radko Gudas // 40 Petteri Lindbohm

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Joe Thornton, Robert Hagg, Lucas Carlsson

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR), Noel Acciari (UBI), Ryan Lomberg (LBI)

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS LINEUP

59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 71 Dylan Larkin // 23 Lucas Raymond

15 Jakub Vrana // 24 Pius Suter // 11 Filip Zadina

27 Michael Rasmussen // 90 Joe Veleno // 73 Adam Erne

46 Chase Pearson /// 22 Mitchell Stephens // 89 Sam Gagner

65 Dan DeKeyser // 53 Mo Seider

18 Marc Staal // 17 Filip Hronek

8 Jake Walman // 28 Gustav Lindstrom

39 Alex Nedeljkovic

29 Thomas Greiss