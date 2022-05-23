Florida Panthers GameDay
Andrew Brunette disputes Florida Panthers ‘party’ report
TAMPA — Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette vehemently denied a sports talk show’s assertion that a number of players were out partying in the wee hours of Monday morning following the team’s loss in Game 3.
A local Tampa sports radio show said a source saw a number of Florida players at a strip club early Monday morning.
The Panthers lost 5-1 to the Lightning on Sunday afternoon with Game 4 on Monday night.
“Those things, I guess, happen in our universe,” Brunette said. “Check your sources. That was not the case last night.”
The Panthers did not have a morning skate on Monday with a handful of the most recent scratches — Joe Thornton, Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, etc. — working out at Amalie Arena.
Brunette said there would be a couple of lineup changes in Game 4.
Thornton is in as is Anton Lundell; Ryan Lomberg and Anthony Duclair is out.
“I think Joe will bring energy and enthusiasm,” Brunette said. “That can rub off on our guys and I think we need that. We have been down the past couple of games. We need a little more energy, more life from our group.”
— The NHL announced if there will be a Game 5 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, it will start at 7 and televised on TNT.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TBL leads 3-0)
- Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: TNT
- Postgame: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Odds — Tampa Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +190); Over/Under 6 (+190/-235); Series (-1800)
PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING
- Regular season series — Tied 2-2: Florida 4, @Lightning 1 (Oct. 19); @Lightning 3, Florida 2 OT (Nov. 13); @Florida 9, Lightning 3 (Dec 30); Tampa Bay 8, @Florida 4 (April 24).
- All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 73-49-18, 10 ties
- Playoff history: Second meeting; Tampa Bay d. Florida 4-2 in R1, 2021
- Round 1: Florida d. Washington 4-2; Tampa Bay d. Toronto 4-3
- Full schedule — Game 1: Tampa Bay 4, @Florida 1; Game 2: Tampa Bay 2, @Florida 1; Game 3: @Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1; Game 4: Florida at Tampa Bay, Monday, 7 (TNT); Game 5*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Wednesday, 7 p.m. (TNT); Game 6*: Florida at Tampa Bay Lightning, Friday, May 27 (Time, TV TBA); Game 7*: Tampa Bay at Florida, Sunday, May 29 (Time, TV TBA). (*) — If necessary.
