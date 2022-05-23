Connect with us

Andrew Brunette disputes Florida Panthers ‘party’ report

5 hours ago

Florida panthers

TAMPA — Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette vehemently denied a sports talk show’s assertion that a number of players were out partying in the wee hours of Monday morning following the team’s loss in Game 3.

A local Tampa sports radio show said a source saw a number of Florida players at a strip club early Monday morning.

The Panthers lost 5-1 to the Lightning on Sunday afternoon with Game 4 on Monday night.

“Those things, I guess, happen in our universe,” Brunette said. “Check your sources. That was not the case last night.”

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers did not have a morning skate on Monday with a handful of the most recent scratches — Joe Thornton, Lucas Carlsson, Petteri Lindbohm, etc. — working out at Amalie Arena.

Brunette said there would be a couple of lineup changes in Game 4.

Thornton is in as is Anton Lundell; Ryan Lomberg and Anthony Duclair is out.

“I think Joe will bring energy and enthusiasm,” Brunette said. “That can rub off on our guys and I think we need that. We have been down the past couple of games. We need a little more energy, more life from our group.”

— The NHL announced if there will be a Game 5 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, it will start at 7 and televised on TNT.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS 

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TBL leads 3-0)

  • Game 4: Monday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa 
  • TV/Streaming: TNT
  • Postgame: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM 
  • Odds — Tampa Favored: Money Line (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +190); Over/Under 6 (+190/-235); Series (-1800)
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING

