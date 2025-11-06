Panthers Late Night at Kings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers continue their west coast road trip tonight with a stop in Los Angeles against the Kings.

The game will only be available to be streamed on ESPN+, Hulu, or Disney+.

The Panthers come into the night with losses in five of their first six road games this season with their third period — Florida is being outscored 13-3 — being of biggest concern.

Los Angeles is off to a slow start at 6-4-4 and got its first home win of the season on Tuesday against the Jets.

The Kings will be trying to beat the Panthers for the sixth straight time at home. The Kings have not lost to the Panthers in LA since 2019.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ KINGS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky could be back in net for the Panthers although it would not be surprising to see Daniil Tarasov get the start. The Kings will start Anton Forsberg . The Panthers did not have a morning skate Thursday.

could be back in net for the Panthers although it would not be surprising to see get the start. The Kings will start . The Panthers did not have a morning skate Thursday. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers and Ducks will only be available on streaming tonight with ESPN+ having the exclusive broadcast. You can also access the game if you have Hulu or Disney+.

The Panthers and Ducks will only be available on streaming tonight with ESPN+ having the exclusive broadcast. You can also access the game if you have Hulu or Disney+. NHL Betting Odds: The Kings are a slight favorite (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $105 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 14

FLORIDA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES KINGS

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: Crypto Center, Los Angeles

National Streaming Only: ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu

ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Kings Favored: MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (+100/-120)

MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (+100/-120) Last Season: Tied 1-1



This Season — At Los Angeles: Wednesday. At Florida: Dec. 17.

Wednesday. Dec. 17. All-time Regular Season Series: Los Angeles leads 27-16-0, 3 ties

Los Angeles leads 27-16-0, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (6-6-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS (6-4-4) LINES

40 Joel Armia // 11 Anze Kopitar // 9 Adrian Kempe

22 Kevin Fiala // 55 Quinton Byfield // 14 Alex Laferriere

96 Andrei Kuzmenko // 24 Phillip Danault // 12 Trevor Moore

39 Jeff Malott // 15 Alex Turcotte // 10 Corey Perry

44 Mikey Anderson // 8 Drew Doughty

6 Joel Edmundson // 92 Brandt Clarke

2 Brian Dumoulin // 5 Cody Ceci

31 Anton Forsberg

35 Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)