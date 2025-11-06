Florida Panthers
Panthers Late Night at Kings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers continue their west coast road trip tonight with a stop in Los Angeles against the Kings.
The game will only be available to be streamed on ESPN+, Hulu, or Disney+.
The Panthers come into the night with losses in five of their first six road games this season with their third period — Florida is being outscored 13-3 — being of biggest concern.
Los Angeles is off to a slow start at 6-4-4 and got its first home win of the season on Tuesday against the Jets.
The Kings will be trying to beat the Panthers for the sixth straight time at home. The Kings have not lost to the Panthers in LA since 2019.
NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ KINGS
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky could be back in net for the Panthers although it would not be surprising to see Daniil Tarasov get the start. The Kings will start Anton Forsberg. The Panthers did not have a morning skate Thursday.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers and Ducks will only be available on streaming tonight with ESPN+ having the exclusive broadcast. You can also access the game if you have Hulu or Disney+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Kings are a slight favorite (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $105 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 14
FLORIDA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES KINGS
- When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
- Where: Crypto Center, Los Angeles
- National Streaming Only: ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Kings Favored: MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (+100/-120)
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- This Season — At Los Angeles: Wednesday. At Florida: Dec. 17.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Los Angeles leads 27-16-0, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (6-6-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 18 Noah Gregor
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS (6-4-4) LINES
40 Joel Armia // 11 Anze Kopitar // 9 Adrian Kempe
22 Kevin Fiala // 55 Quinton Byfield // 14 Alex Laferriere
96 Andrei Kuzmenko // 24 Phillip Danault // 12 Trevor Moore
39 Jeff Malott // 15 Alex Turcotte // 10 Corey Perry
44 Mikey Anderson // 8 Drew Doughty
6 Joel Edmundson // 92 Brandt Clarke
2 Brian Dumoulin // 5 Cody Ceci
31 Anton Forsberg
35 Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)
