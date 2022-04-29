GameDay 82: Betting Odds, Lineups for Panthers at Canadiens

Andrew Brunette said he would decide how the Florida Panthers would approach their final game of the regular season after seeing how the chips landed on Thursday night.

With Florida having nothing to gain on Friday night after having already locked down the NHL Presidents’ Trophy and earning home ice advantage throughout the playoffs, there may be one new face in the lineup in Montreal.

Goalie Jonas Johansson may be in net for the Panthers’ final game before the playoffs start — a move to reward the team’s No. 3 goalie for his hard work throughout the year as well as give Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight an evening off.

Johansson was claimed off waivers by the Panthers in December after Colorado hoped to slide him to its AHL team.

Since then, he has only played in one game.

Johansson certainly would like to have that one back.

In his one game of action with the Panthers, Johansson gave up five goals on 27 shots in a fairly-shocking 6-3 home loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 24.

Johansson eventually went to AHL Charlotte on a “conditioning stint” where he reportedly sustained a knee injury during his first game with the Checkers and had to come out.

He was put on Injured Reserve, which allowed Florida to clear up a roster spot before the trade deadline.

Johansson has been back practicing with the Panthers for the past two weeks. When he returned, Brunette said it was good to see him back with his teammates.

The Panthers are a close knit group and certainly would like to see Johansson rewarded for his constant practice time this season.

Brunette knows this.

“It has been a long, hard year for him just playing in one game with us and practicing,’’ Brunette said earlier this month.

“He has been a great sport, very professional. He has come to work every day preparing himself to play and has had a really wonderful attitude for our group.”

We shall see.

Florida mixed up its lineup for Thursday’s game in Ottawa — one it won 4-0 — and it is expected that a number of key players will not play again tonight.

But who plays and who does not?

Florida would likely try and give veteran forwards Joe Thornton and Patric Hornqvist a night off before the games start counting for real and that would mean at least one of the forwards who did not play Thursday (Sasha Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Claude Giroux) would have to come back.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MONTREAL CANADIENS

END OF THE REGULAR SEASON

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

10 Anthony Duclair // 8 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 98 Maxim Mamin

94 Ryan Lomberg // 55 Noel Acciari // 20 Aleksi Heponiemi

19 Joe Thornton // 79 Cole Schwindt // 70 Patric Hornqvist

8 Ben Chiarot // 62 Brandon Montour

18 Robert Hagg // 3 Matt Kiersted

32 Lucas Carlsson // 40 Petteri Lindbohm

35 Jonas Johansson

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sasha Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Claude Giroux, MacKenzie Weegar, Gus Forsling, Sergei Bobrovsky

Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR), Anton Lundell (UBI), Radko Gudas (LBI)

PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS LINEUP

22 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 68 Mike Hoffman

32 Rem Pitlick // 71 Jake Evans // 11 Brendan Gallagher

55 Michael Pezzetta // 28 Christian Dvorak // 17 Josh Anderson

85 Mathieu Perreault // 45 Laurent Dauphin // 24 Tyler Pitlick

44 Joel Edmundson // 26 Jeff Petry

27 Alexander Romanov // 58 David Savard

84 William Lagesson // 54 Jordan Harris

35 Sam Montembeault

30 Cayden Primeau

Montreal Canadiens lines courtesy DailyFaceoff.com