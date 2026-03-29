Panthers GameDay at Rangers: How to Watch, Stream; Lines, Goalies, Odds

There are a number of NHL games with playoff implications today. The Panthers and Rangers is not one of them.

Sounds strange.

Just two years ago, the Rangers had the best record in the NHL and were playing the Panthers in the Eastern Conference final.

This year, they both sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Panthers are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Islanders where Sam Bennett did not play.

He may be able to go today.

The Panthers will get A.J. Greer back from his three-game suspension today.

NOTES: PANTHERS at RANGERS

Better days are coming for both the Panthers and Rangers.

Jack Studnicka was sent back to Charlotte after playing on Saturday on Long Island.

was sent back to Charlotte after playing on Saturday on Long Island. Starting Goalies: The Panthers go back with Sergei Bobrovsky today at the Garden. Igor Shesterkin starts for the Rangers.

The Panthers go back with today at the Garden. starts for the Rangers. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today, but the game can also be found on NHL Network. Because it’s on NHLN, that means it can only be streamed locally on Panthers+ and not on ESPN+ outside the market.

The Panthers are on local TV today, but the game can also be found on NHL Network. Because it’s on NHLN, that means it can only be streamed locally on Panthers+ and not on ESPN+ outside the market. NHL Betting Odds: The Rangers have not been favorites very often this season, but they are -150 on the money line this afternoon at the local book. If you want to bet the Panthers, a $100 bet wins $130.

ON DECK: GAME No. 72

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK RANGERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (35-34-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

10 A.J. Greer // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

29 Cole Reinhardt // 92 Tomas Nosek // 24 Vinnie Hinstroza

25 Nolan Foote // 71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 20 Mike Benning

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched/Back to Charlotte: Jack Studnicka

Injured: Sam Bennett (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues (broken finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS (29-35-9) LINES

94 Gabe Perreault // 93 Mika Zibanejad // 13 Alexis Lafreniere

50 Will Cuylle // 16 Vincent Trocheck // 38 Adam Sykora

24 Tye Kartye // 8 J.T. Miller // 43 Conor Sheary

22 Jonny Brodzinski // 42 Noah Laba // 49 Jaroslav Chmelar

44 Vladislav Gavrikov // 23 Adam Fox

29 Matthew Robertson // 17 Will Borgen

45 Drew Fortescue // 4 Braden Schneider

31 Igor Shesterkin

33 Dylan Garand

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)