GameDay No. 12: Lines, betting odds for Panthers at Rangers

The Florida Panthers fast start will face another stiff test beginning tonight when they play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Florida, the lone team in the league without a regulation loss at 10-0-1, has faced a good number of playoffs teams in these first 11 games.

But this will be the first extended road trip of the year, Florida playing the first of four games tonight against a Rangers team coming back from a 0-1-2 trip through western Canada which featured a wild loss to Edmonton and a 6-0 blowout in Calgary.

The Rangers may be a little feisty, but the Panthers are used to that.

Of the teams Florida has played this season, only one — the Arizona Coyotes — likely won’t be in the playoff conversation.

The Panthers have been tested by some of the top teams in the league and they have passed every single one.

Monday night is another one.

The Panthers are already off to their best start in franchise history and are one of three teams (Pittsburgh in 1994, Buffalo in 2006) to start with 21 points in their first 11 games.

Florida started its 1996-97 season with 20 points through its first 12 games and this is the longest point streak to start a season by any club since Chicago in 2012-13 (21-0-3).

The Panthers will be staying in the New York metro area with a game Tuesday against the Devils in Newark before the trip heads to Pittsburgh and ends in Tampa on Saturday night.

— The Panthers made a roster move on Saturday night, recalling defenseman Lucas Carlsson and sending Chase Priskie back to Charlotte. Priskie played in Charlotte’s loss on Sunday afternoon.

— The Panthers were without Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett and Sergei Bobrovsky on Saturday night and none of their statuses for Monday night are none.

We will update this page after Florida’s morning skate at the Garden.

— According to Steve Goldstein, the Panthers were running Barkov and Bennett on a fifth line with Joe Thornton making it unlikely any of them play on Monday night.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK RANGERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 Anthony Duclair

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 15 Anton Lundell // 74 Owen Tippett

77 Frank Vatrano // 13 Sam Reinhart // 98 Maxim Mamin

94 Ryan Lomberg // 17 Mason Marchment // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

62 Brandon Montour // 44 Kevin Connauton

30 Spencer Knight

31 Christopher Gibson

Scratched: Lucas Carlsson

Injured: Noel Acciari (IR), Olli Juolevi (IR), Joe Thornton (IR), Markus Nutivaara (IR), Sam Bennett (IR), Sergei Bobrovsky, Sasha Barkov

PROJECTED NEW YORK RANGERS LINEUP

21 Barclay Goodrow // 93 Mika Zibanejad // 20 Chris Kreider

10 Artemi Panarin // 16 Ryan Strome // 24 Kaapo Kakko

17 Kevin Rooney // 72 Filip Chytil // 91 Sammy Blais

13 Alexis LaFreniere // 29 Dryden Hunt // 14 Greg McKegg

55 Ryan Lindgren // 23 Adam Fox

79 K’Andre Miller // 8 Jacob Trouba

27 Nils Lundkvist // 12 Patrik Nemeth

40 Alexandar Georgiev

31 Igor Shesterkin