Late Night Panthers at Sharks: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

After beating the Kings on Thursday night, the Florida Panthers are feeling a little better about their road play — and there is no place they feel more comfortable on the road than in San Jose against the Sharks.

The Panthers have won their past eight games at SAP Center and 12 straight against the Sharks.

Of course, San Jose is much improved as we wrote about HERE; the Sharks were right impressive Friday night in a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Will Smith scored the game-winner with 4:21 left off a rebound from NHL-leading scorer Macklin Celebrini.

Yes, NHL leading scorer Macklin Celebrini who has 18 points (eight goals) in his past 10 games.

The Sharks have won four of five and five of seven.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS @ SHARKS

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov will get his first start since Oct. 28 at home against Anaheim; he is 0-2-1 this season with a 2.64/.866. The Sharks are playing the second of a back-to-back and are expected to go with Yaroslav Askarov (3-4-1; 3.88/.879).

How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight which means Goldie, Randy, Katie & Co. return to the airwaves. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+ and Panthers+.

NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are healthy favorites (-250) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $250 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 15

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ SAN JOSE SHARKS

When: Saturday, 10 p.m.

Where: SAP Center; San Jose, Calif.

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-250); Puck Line -1.5 (+100); O/U 6.5 (+105/-120)

MoneyLine (-250); Puck Line -1.5 (+100); O/U 6.5 (+105/-120) Last Season: Florida won 2-0



This Season — At Florida: Jan. 19. At San Jose: Saturday.

Jan. 19. Saturday. All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 25-13-1, 7 ties

Florida leads 25-13-1, 7 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (7-6-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED SAN JOSE SHARKS (6-6-3) LINES

73 Tyler Toffoli // 71 Macklin Celebrini // 2 Will Smith

96 Philipp Kurashev // 21 Alexander Wennberg // 51 Collin Graf

53 Jeff Skinner // 10 Ty Dellandrea // 56 Ethan Cardwell

23 Barclay Goodrow // 81 Adam Gaudette // 75 Ryan Reaves

9 Dmitry Orlov // 37 Timothy Liljegren

38 Mario Ferraro // 3 John Klingberg

85 Shakir Mukhamadullin // 5 Vincent Desharnais

30 Yaroslav Askarov

33 Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)