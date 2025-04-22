2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
How to Watch Panthers at Lightning, Game 1: Tkachuk Back?
TAMPA — The ongoing speculation whether Matthew Tkachuk will return to the Florida Panthers lineup for their Game 1 showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning continued Tuesday afternoon.
As expected, coach Paul Maurice said Tkachuk would be a game-time decision.
Tkachuk has been out since February, and had been on LTIR since March.
So, no one thought Maurice would give a definitive answer in his post-morning skate press conference at Amalie Arena.
The Panthers did pull Tkachuk off IR on Tuesday.
So…
“With these long-term injuries, we just wait until the last [minute],” Maurice said Tuesday afternoon.
“He’ll get checked out one more time just before we get it cleared.”
Yet, for the third straight practice, Tkachuk was on Florida’s second line for rushes. He also was not part of the scratch skate — in fact, he was one of the first off.
If Tkachuk was not playing tonight, someone else would have been off the ice and not been part of the scratch skate.
Regardless, we’ll just wait and see what happens in warmups.
And when the game lineups are released.
PANTHERS @ LIGHTNING: GAME 1
- The NHL announced that Game 4 in Sunrise will start at 7 p.m. The game will be on the local Scripps broadcast as well as ESPN.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on ESPN. As usual, the game can be streamed locally on Panthers+.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Tampa Bay as a slight favorite (-115) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $105 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Lightning Favored: Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (-110/-110)
- Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Season Series (Tied 2-2)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
17 Evan Rodrigues // 8 Nico Sturm // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, A.J. Greer, Jaycob Megna
Injured: None
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-0) LINES
37 Yanni Gourde // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 59 Jake Guentzel
93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 14 Conor Geekie
— // 28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening
77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser
27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix
— // 43 Darren Raddysh
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
31 Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body)