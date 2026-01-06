Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers are back in Toronto for the first time since beating the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals — and they are bringing gifts.
On Tuesday afternoon, before tonight’s game, the Panthers will again donate a Stanley Cup championship ring to the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto.
More on that later.
The Panthers are coming off a big 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night, a win that pulled them within two points of the final wild card spot that their midway point.
Toronto (19-15-7) is coming off a loss to the Islanders in overtime — but enter tonight riding a six-game point streak.
NOTES: PANTHERS AT MAPLE LEAFS
- Matthew Tkachuk has shed his no-contact jersey and was taking some hits today at morning skate. Maurice says a return to playing in a game remains unknown.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky gets his first start for the Panthers since the Winter Classic. Joseph Woll goes for the Maple Leafs.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight with TNT/truTV the only place to watch it. If you want to stream it, go to HBO Max; Panthers+ will not work tonight.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a slight favorite (-120) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $120 bet wins $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 42
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-120); Puck Line -1.5 (+180); O/U 6.5 (-+105/-130)
- Season Series (Leafs Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Leafs 4, Panthers 1 (Dec. 2); Feb . 26. At Toronto: Tuesday; April 11
- Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 52-40-7, 7 ties
- Last Postseason: Florida d. Toronto 4-3
- All-time Postseason (Panthers Lead 2-0): Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS); Panthers d. Toronto 4-3 (2025 ECS)
- Up Next: Thursday at Montreal Canadiens, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-16-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer
70 Jesper Boqvist // 71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Toby Bjornfot
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
PROJECTED MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-7) LINES
63 Matias Maccelli // 91 John Tavares // 23 Mathew Knies
74 Bobby McMann // 34 Auston Matthews // 11 Max Domi
18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
53 Easton Cowan // 55 Nicolas Roy // 89 Nicholas Robertson
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 28 Troy Stecher
2 Simon Benoit // 51 Philippe Myers
60 Joseph Woll
35 Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan, Marshal Rifai
Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)
