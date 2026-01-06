Panthers GameDay at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers are back in Toronto for the first time since beating the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals — and they are bringing gifts.

On Tuesday afternoon, before tonight’s game, the Panthers will again donate a Stanley Cup championship ring to the Hockey Hall of Fame in downtown Toronto.

More on that later.

The Panthers are coming off a big 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night, a win that pulled them within two points of the final wild card spot that their midway point.

Toronto (19-15-7) is coming off a loss to the Islanders in overtime — but enter tonight riding a six-game point streak.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT MAPLE LEAFS

Matthew Tkachuk has shed his no-contact jersey and was taking some hits today at morning skate. Maurice says a return to playing in a game remains unknown.

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky gets his first start for the Panthers since the Winter Classic. Joseph Woll goes for the Maple Leafs.

ON DECK: GAME No. 42

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto National TV: TNT/truTV

TNT/truTV National Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-120); Puck Line -1.5 (+180); O/U 6.5 (-+105/-130)

MoneyLine (-120); Puck Line -1.5 (+180); O/U 6.5 (-+105/-130) Season Series (Leafs Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Leafs 4, Panthers 1 (Dec. 2) ; Feb . 26. At Toronto: Tuesday; April 11

; Feb . 26. Tuesday; April 11 Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1

Panthers Won 3-1 All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 52-40-7, 7 ties

Toronto leads 52-40-7, 7 ties Last Postseason: Florida d. Toronto 4-3

All-time Postseason (Panthers Lead 2-0): Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS); Panthers d. Toronto 4-3 (2025 ECS)

Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS); Panthers d. Toronto 4-3 (2025 ECS) Up Next: Thursday at Montreal Canadiens, 7

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-16-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer

70 Jesper Boqvist // 71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

6 Donovan Sebrango // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Toby Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-7) LINES

63 Matias Maccelli // 91 John Tavares // 23 Mathew Knies

74 Bobby McMann // 34 Auston Matthews // 11 Max Domi

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

53 Easton Cowan // 55 Nicolas Roy // 89 Nicholas Robertson

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 28 Troy Stecher

2 Simon Benoit // 51 Philippe Myers

60 Joseph Woll

35 Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan, Marshal Rifai

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)