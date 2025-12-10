Panthers GameDay at Mammoth: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers did not lose many players off their 2025 Stanley Cup championship but two who did move on will be facing them tonight as members of the Utah Mammoth.

Both Nate Schmidt and Vitek Vanecek parlayed success with the Panthers into new deals with Utah — much like center Kevin Stenlund did the summer before.

On Tuesday night in Salt Lake City, the Panthers gathered to celebrate both Schmidt and Vanecek, presenting them with their Stanley Cup rings.

Schmidt, as expected, seemed to have a joke for every player who greeted him upon arrival.

“They are part of that group, of that history,’’ Paul Maurice said.

The Panthers play their second-ever game at the Delta Center tonight, and come in with wins in its past two; the Mammoth has dropped two straight.

NOTEBOOK: PANTHERS at MAMMOTH

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers after a rough go in his previous start against the Blue Jackets. The Mammoth are expected to roll with Karel Vejmelka .

is back in net for the Panthers after a rough go in his previous start against the Blue Jackets. The Mammoth are expected to roll with . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV today; the game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $115 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 29

FLORIDA PANTHERS at UTAH MAMMOTH

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (14-12-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

70 Jesper Boqvist // 53 Jack Studnicka // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Devine, Luke Kunin, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED UTAH MAMMOTH (14-14-3) LINES

9 Clayton Keller // 8 Nick Schmaltz // 77 JJ Peterka

19 Daniil But // 27 Barrett Hayton // 11 Dylan Guenther

53 Michael Carcone // 22 Jack McBain // 67 Lawson Crouse

38 Liam O’Brien // 82 Kevin Stenlund //13 Brandon Tanev

98 Mikhail Sergachev // 6 John Marino

88 Nate Schmidt // 50 Sean Durzi

28 Ian Cole // 10 Maveric Lamoureux

70 Karel Vejmelka

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)