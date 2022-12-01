GameDay No. 24: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Canucks

The Florida Panthers will try and put an end to a three-game losing streak tonight against the Canucks.

In a move that comes as a surprise to no one, Florida will have Spencer Knight back in net.

Sergei Bobrovsky gave up three goals in the first period Tuesday night in Calgary and has surrendered four or more goals in four of his past six starts.

The Panthers will again be without captain Sasha Barkov with Maurice telling reporters in Vancouver that he could be back on the ice in the coming days.

That probably means he will not meet the team in Seattle in time for Saturday’s game although perhaps he flies to Winnipeg for the final game of this road trip.

But if he does not go to Seattle, do not bet on him trying to get to Winnipeg.

Barkov has now missed the past four games and five in the past few weeks with a nagging illness which the team says is not Covid.

The Panthers come into the game not only with three consecutive losses and seven of their past nine.

Vancouver is coming off a 5-1 home loss to the Capitals — a loss which snapped a four-game winning streak.

The Canucks have won five of seven.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +170); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-115)

Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +170); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-115) Last season: Florida won 2-0

All-time regular season series: Vancouver leads 18-11-4, 6 ties