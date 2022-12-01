Connect with us

GameDay No. 24: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Canucks

Published

53 mins ago

on

Panthers canucks
Spencer Knight will be back in net for the Florida Panthers tonight as they visit the Vancouver Canucks. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers will try and put an end to a three-game losing streak tonight against the Canucks.

In a move that comes as a surprise to no one, Florida will have Spencer Knight back in net.

Sergei Bobrovsky gave up three goals in the first period Tuesday night in Calgary and has surrendered four or more goals in four of his past six starts.

The Panthers will again be without captain Sasha Barkov with Maurice telling reporters in Vancouver that he could be back on the ice in the coming days.

That probably means he will not meet the team in Seattle in time for Saturday’s game although perhaps he flies to Winnipeg for the final game of this road trip.

But if he does not go to Seattle, do not bet on him trying to get to Winnipeg.

Barkov has now missed the past four games and five in the past few weeks with a nagging illness which the team says is not Covid.

The Panthers come into the game not only with three consecutive losses and seven of their past nine.

Vancouver is coming off a 5-1 home loss to the Capitals — a loss which snapped a four-game winning streak.

The Canucks have won five of seven.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS

  • When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
  • Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
  • TV: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +170); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-115)
  • Last season: Florida won 2-0
  • All-time regular season series: Vancouver leads 18-11-4, 6 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

20 Aleksi Heponiemi // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White

94 Ryan Lomberg // 12 Eric Staal // 70 Patric Hornqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Sasha Barkov (illness)

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles)

PROJECTED VANCOUVER CANUCKS LINEUP

9 J.T. Miller // 53 Bo Horvat // 21 Nils Hoglander

96 Andrei Kuzmenko // 40 Elias Pettersson // 65 Ilya Mikheyev

8 Connor Garland // 51 Sheldon Dries // 6 Brock Boeser

81 Dakota Joshua // 88 Nils Aman // 20 Curtis Lazar

23 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 74 Ethan Bear

43 Quinn Hughes // 2 Luke Schenn

44 Kyle Burroughs // 57 Tyler Myers

35 Thatcher Demko

30 Spencer Martin

This team really really sucks. It’s very unfortunate. This team has NO HEART and plays like it… from Bob on out, to the coaching staff, this team is a joke (Bob tripping on the ice in his crease just before allowing a goal the other night sums up the season thus far quite nicely). If they can turn it around, it will be a godd*mn miracle.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by The Hammer
