Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Jets: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers did not take golf carts to the morning skate on Thursday, nor will they will shorts and sandals to tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.
When the Panthers left Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, it was in the mid-70s.
Today in Winnipeg, it was minus-20.
A little bit of a difference.
The Panthers, obviously, are not used to those kind of extreme temperatures anymore but when the puck drops tonight, they will not be worried about the cold outside.
Florida is coming off a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks and play three games in four nights in buildings it has not fared well in lately.
After playing the Jets, the Panthers will fly to Minnesota for a Saturday date with the Wild; then comes Sunday in Chicago against Spencer Knight and the Blackhawks.
NOTES: PANTHERS AT JETS
- Brad Marchand continues to work his way back from injury but will miss his seventh straight game tonight.
- The Panthers placed center Jack Studnicka on waivers Monday afternoon. He cleared Tuesday and was assigned to AHL Charlotte.
- Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back in net for the Panthers after last playing Saturday in Washington. Connor Hellebuyck goes for the Jets.
How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Jets are a slight favorite (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $105 bet wins $100.
ON DECK: GAME 49
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WINNIPEG JETS
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Canada Life Center; Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Jets Favored: MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Last season: Tied 1-1
- This season — At Florida: Jan. 31. At Winnipeg: Thursday.
- All-time regular season series: Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets lead 55-32-8, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Minnesota Wild, 9 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (25-20-3) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
95 Sandis Vilmanis // 79 Cole Schwindt // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis
22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin
Sent to Charlotte: Jack Studnicka
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED WINNIPEG JETS (20-23-6) LINES
81 Kyle Connor // 55 Mark Scheifele // 9 Alex Iafallo
91 Cole Perfetti // 19 Jonathan Toews // 13 Gabriel Vilardi
62 Nino Niederreiter // 17 Adam Lowry // 7 Vladislav Namestnikov
14 Gustav Nyquist // 36 Morgan Barron // 70 Tanner Pearson
44 Josh Morrissey // 2 Dylan DeMelo
54 Dylan Samberg // 57 Elias Salomonsson
64 Logan Stanley // 5 Luke Schenn
37 Connor Hellebuyck
1 Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Cole Koepke, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+