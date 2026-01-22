Panthers GameDay at Jets: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers did not take golf carts to the morning skate on Thursday, nor will they will shorts and sandals to tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

When the Panthers left Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, it was in the mid-70s.

Today in Winnipeg, it was minus-20.

A little bit of a difference.

The Panthers, obviously, are not used to those kind of extreme temperatures anymore but when the puck drops tonight, they will not be worried about the cold outside.

Florida is coming off a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks and play three games in four nights in buildings it has not fared well in lately.

After playing the Jets, the Panthers will fly to Minnesota for a Saturday date with the Wild; then comes Sunday in Chicago against Spencer Knight and the Blackhawks.

NOTES: PANTHERS AT JETS

Brad Marchand continues to work his way back from injury but will miss his seventh straight game tonight.

continues to work his way back from injury but will miss his seventh straight game tonight. The Panthers placed center Jack Studnicka on waivers Monday afternoon. He cleared Tuesday and was assigned to AHL Charlotte.

Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is back in net for the Panthers after last playing Saturday in Washington. Connor Hellebuyck goes for the Jets.

How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are back on local television tonight but also on NHL Network. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

NHL Betting Odds: The Jets are a slight favorite (-115) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $105 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME 49

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WINNIPEG JETS

When: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Where: Canada Life Center; Winnipeg, Manitoba

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Jets Favored: MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105)

MoneyLine (-115); Puck Line -1.5 (+200); O/U 5.5 (-130/+105) Last season: Tied 1-1

This season — At Florida: Jan. 31. At Winnipeg: Thursday.

Jan. 31. Thursday. All-time regular season series: Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets lead 55-32-8, 5 ties

Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets lead 55-32-8, 5 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Minnesota Wild, 9 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (25-20-3) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 A.J. Greer

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 79 Cole Schwindt // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin

Sent to Charlotte: Jack Studnicka

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED WINNIPEG JETS (20-23-6) LINES

81 Kyle Connor // 55 Mark Scheifele // 9 Alex Iafallo

91 Cole Perfetti // 19 Jonathan Toews // 13 Gabriel Vilardi

62 Nino Niederreiter // 17 Adam Lowry // 7 Vladislav Namestnikov

14 Gustav Nyquist // 36 Morgan Barron // 70 Tanner Pearson

44 Josh Morrissey // 2 Dylan DeMelo

54 Dylan Samberg // 57 Elias Salomonsson

64 Logan Stanley // 5 Luke Schenn

37 Connor Hellebuyck

1 Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Cole Koepke, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)