The Florida Panthers will hold their annual development camp at the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale this week with all six players selected in Saturday’s NHL Draft taking part.

The Panthers will have a total of 24 players involved including five goalies.

The entire four day camp, which opens today at 1:15 with a full practice, is free and open to the public.

PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

Admission is Free; Fort Lauderdale IcePlex