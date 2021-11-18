With Barkov out, deep center depth of Florida Panthers put to test

SUNRISE — In years past, if the Florida Panthers lost Sasha Barkov to injury, they would be in deep trouble. The team certainly did not have the depth down the middle it does now.

Over the past few months, general manager Bill Zito’s greatest contribution to rebuilding the team’s roster has been at the center position.

Since the last trade deadline, Zito has added Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Joe Thornton.

Anton Lundell, the team’s top draft pick in 2020, is now a fixture in the Florida lineup and the play of Eetu Luostarinen has given the Panthers a boost.

This could be the deepest the Panthers have ever been at center — and that is without Barkov who is “week to week” with a left knee injury.

The Panthers have also been without Noel Acciari since preseason.

How deep is Florida at center?