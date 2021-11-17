Panthers YouTube
Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Is Barkov OK?
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The big news coming out of Tuesday night’s game at FLA Arena was not the Florida Panthers beating the New York Islanders 6-1 but what is the status of star center Sasha Barkov.
Barkov, as you know by now, was taken out with a knee-on-knee hit from defenseman Kevin Mayfield in the second period.
We should know more in the coming days.
Here is my breakdown on the game and what I saw near the Florida locker room after the game.
Video from Andrew Brunette, Patric Hornqvist and Carter Verhaeghe is below…
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments