Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot fined for head butt

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot has been fined, but not suspended, for his head butt of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton.

The infraction happened midway through the second period.

Chiarot’s fine is the “maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

Both Chiarot and Colton went to the box for cross-checking.

The head butt came as the two were being separated by officials.

Game 2 of the series is on Thursday at 7; the Lightning won Game 1 on Tuesday night.

