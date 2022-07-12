Florida Roll Call: Future of Ben Chiarot with the Panthers

The Florida Panthers took a huge gamble this past season season when they traded an unprotected 2023 first-round draft pick for Ben Chiarot.

The Panthers were all-in as they chased the Stanley Cup.

And they lost.

Now, the Panthers are sitting with just under $1 million in cap space with both Chiarot and Claude Giroux set to hit the open market as unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.

While Florida is believed to be actively trying to trade a contract or two to clear cap space in order to bring some of their free agents back, the focus seems to be on Giroux and breakout star Mason Marchment.

Chiarot does not appear to be as big a priority.