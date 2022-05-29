Florida Panthers, Bill Zito have work to do this offseason

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito did not get into too many specifics for what he plans to do next.

Speaking two days after his team was unceremoniously swept out of the playoffs by the Lightning, Zito said there will be plenty of time for that.

“Our gear is still wet,” he said.

Make no doubt, Zito has been thinking about this offseason for a long time.

With a big chunk of salary cap space being eaten up by dead money and long-term decisions nearing on players such as Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, Zito has a lot of work to do in the months before camp opens in September.

The Panthers also have to make a decision on their coach and whether interim coach Andrew Brunette keeps the job.

It will not be a quiet offseason in Sunrise.