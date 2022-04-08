Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay 71: Lineups, Betting Odds for Sabres at Panthers
As much fun as the Florida Panthers have been having with all of these incredible comebacks lately, they would honestly not have to jump through such hoops.
Plainly put, the Panthers should not be putting themselves in the position to have to comeback seemingly every night.
On Tuesday night, Florida found itself down 5-1 in the second period against Toronto — only to storm back to win 7-6 in overtime.
A few days prior, the Panthers were down four in the third period against New Jersey and won that one as well.
Per the NHL, the Panthers are the only team in NHL history to record multiple four goal comebacks in multiple seasons as they also did so in 2019-20.
Only the 1983-84 Oilers have done so in a single season.
Florida has 24 total comeback wins this season, second-most among NHL teams.
Coach Andrew Brunette would like to see his team simply take care of business from the start.
“I think the details and some habits got a little loose and we got a little disconnected,” Brunette said. “When one guy isn’t doing his job or is lax in the details, it kind of snowballs into the rest of the team and how we play. We got a little bit loose, we know we are a very offensively talented and we we were on the wrong side of the puck lately and got away with it.
“With a good team like Toronto, we didn’t get away with it. We need to do the right things and the rest will take care of itself.”
The Panthers will play host to the Sabres tonight and Florida found itself down 1-0 in Buffalo after the first period on Sunday.
Florida had a good start which was matched by the Sabres in that game, the Panthers scoring three goals in the second and one early in the third to take control and eventually win 5-3.
Tonight’s game kicks off a back-to-back set with Florida hosting the Sabres on Friday and playing in Nashville on Saturday night.
The Panthers come into Friday six points up on Toronto in the Atlantic Division and four on Carolina in the Eastern Conference — with a game in-hand on both teams.
Brunette is stressing that his team has a lot of things to play for in these final 12 games of the regular season.
“We want to go into the playoffs playing the right way, playing Panther hockey by doing the right things,’’ Brunette said. “We would like to accomplish a lot of different things and there is a long laundry list of things we feel we can be better at. Right now, the focus is being on the right side of the puck. We’ve given up way too many goals the past three games.”
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
BUFFALO SABRES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, SiriusXM
- Draft Kings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-370); Puck line (-1.5, -135); Over/Under 7 (+105/-125)
- 2021 regular season series: Did not play
- Season Series — Florida leads 3-0: @Florida 7, Sabres 4 (Dec. 2); Florida 6, @Buffalo 1(March 7); Florida 5, @Buffalo 3 (April 3)
- All-time regular season series: Buffalo leads 52-45-5, 4 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair
11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 8 Sam Bennett // 28 Claude Giroux
17 Mason Marchment // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 52 MacKenzie Weegar
8 Ben Chiarot // 7 Radko Gudas
18 Robert Hagg // 62 Brandon Montour
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Petteri Lindbohm, Lucas Carlsson, Maxim Mamin, Joe Thornton
Injured: Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Jonas Johansson (IR), Aaron Ekblad (LTIR), Noel Acciari (UBI)
PROJECTED BUFFALO SABRES LINEUP
53 Jeff Skinner // 72 Tage Thompson // 89 Alex Tuch
19 Peyton Krebs // 24 Dylan Cozens // 29 Vinnie Hinostroza
74 Rasmus Asplund // 37 Casey Mittelstadt // 71 Victor Olofsson
28 Zemgus Girgensons // 20 Cody Eakin // 21 Kyle Okposo
26 Rasmus Dahlin // 10 Henri Jokiharju
23 Mattias Samuelsson // 45 Casey Fitzgerald
78 Jacob Bryson // 13 Mark Pysyk
41 Craig Anderson
31 Dustin Tokarski
