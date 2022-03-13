Connect with us

Confident Carter Verhaeghe rides hot hand west with Florida Panthers

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida panthers
Carter Verhaeghe is playing with a hot hand these days, scoring four goals in the past three games as the Florida Panthers face the host Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. — Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Lost in the shuffle of the Florida Panthers very deep forward core, Carter Verhaeghe has been having himself quite the season so far.

In 57 games, the 6-2, 180-pound forward has 20 goals and 46 points, ranking fifth on the team in both categories.

He possesses a ton of speed for his size and, when he gets in alone, he has a slick release that could beat just about any goaltender he faces.

“I just like to shoot it,” Verhaeghe said. “I don’t want to reveal too much of my secrets, but I like shooting there.”

It has not always been easy for Verhaeghe, 26, who spent a few years before breaking out in South Florida, but it is starting to get there now.

