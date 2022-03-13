Confident Carter Verhaeghe rides hot hand west with Florida Panthers

Lost in the shuffle of the Florida Panthers very deep forward core, Carter Verhaeghe has been having himself quite the season so far.

In 57 games, the 6-2, 180-pound forward has 20 goals and 46 points, ranking fifth on the team in both categories.

He possesses a ton of speed for his size and, when he gets in alone, he has a slick release that could beat just about any goaltender he faces.

“I just like to shoot it,” Verhaeghe said. “I don’t want to reveal too much of my secrets, but I like shooting there.”

It has not always been easy for Verhaeghe, 26, who spent a few years before breaking out in South Florida, but it is starting to get there now.