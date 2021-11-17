Carter Verhaeghe shines in Florida Panthers win over Islanders

It has been a while since Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers, but his goal Tuesday helped Florida snap a drought of its own in a 6-1 win over the Islanders.

Verhaeghe’s first period goal was his first in 12 games, dating back to one on Oct. 21 when Florida beat Colorado.

It helped the Panthers snap a four-game slide as well.

“Yeah, it’s been a while,” Verhaeghe said. “Our line has been playing well and we’re just making plays out there. It’s been a while for me, but other people are scoring and other people are contributing, but it’s been good.”

When Verhaeghe found a loose puck shot by Brandon Montour off of a 2-on-1 hanging behind Sorokin, he had to take the opportunity to stuff it in.

“Don’t miss the net,” Verhaeghe said when asked about his thought process as the puck was sitting there alone in the crease.